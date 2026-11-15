Seo Jang-hoon’s Younger Sister Left Korea to Get Away From Her Brother... “A Beauty Who Doesn’t Look Like Seo Jang-hoon at All”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Seo Jang-hoon cleared up a misunderstanding about his beautiful younger sister’s looks and also shared how she scolded him over it.

ATEEZ appeared as guests on the JTBC variety show “Knowing Bros,” which aired on the 14th, and chatted with the Bros about a range of topics.

Yeosang of ATEEZ shared a story from his school days about how his looks drew attention to his older sister as well. “When I was in middle school, I had a pretty face. My friends thought my sister must be pretty too and asked me to introduce them to her,” he said.

He recalled, “My sister happened to be walking toward us from across the way, and our eyes met. She had a look on her face as if to say she’d kill me if I acted like I knew her,” drawing laughs.

Hearing this, Seo Jang-hoon brought up his own younger sister, saying, “I’m the complete opposite. My younger sister was so annoyed at the thought that someone might say she looked like me that she went abroad to study. She returned to Korea 10 years later.”

He went on to explain, “She got married and had children in Korea, but the kids might go somewhere and tell people that I’m their uncle, right? So she took them and went back to Canada.”

Kang Ho-dong was surprised. “So she didn’t just pretend not to know you—she left the country altogether?” The cast burst out laughing.

But Seo Jang-hoon set out to seriously correct the misunderstanding about his younger sister’s looks. He emphasized, “I told this story on another show before, and an article came out saying my younger sister went abroad to study because she looked like me. But she doesn’t look like me.”

Lee Soo-geun, who said he had actually seen Seo Jang-hoon’s younger sister, also weighed in. “I’m telling you, his younger sister is so beautiful. When you look at Seo Jang-hoon and then look at his sister, they don’t match at all. They don’t look alike one bit,” he said, piquing viewers’ curiosity.

But Seo Jang-hoon firmly retorted, “She’s not a beauty,” drawing more laughs. He reiterated, “My sister didn’t go abroad to study because she looked like me. She doesn’t look like me, but she was annoyed at the thought that people might say she did, so she went abroad to study.”

He also revealed that his younger sister had directly complained to him after an incorrect report came out. Seo Jang-hoon said, “My sister hardly ever talks to me, but she contacted me after seeing that article,” adding, “She said, ‘Either say it properly or don’t say it at all.’”

Lee Sang-min heard this and quipped, “You two have the same personality,” sending the room into fits of laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.