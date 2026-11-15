Son Jun-ho♥Sofia Kim’s Son Completes Gifted Entrepreneur Education Center Program... His Height Towering Over His Mother Stuns

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Musical actress Sofia Kim shared an update on her son Juan.

On the 14th, Sofia Kim posted several photos along with a message saying, “I hope the creative thinking and willingness to take on challenges Juan learned here over two years as part of the 16th PCEO cohort at POSTECH’s Gifted Entrepreneur Education Center will serve as a solid foundation for his future.”

The photos showed Sofia Kim attending her son Juan’s completion ceremony at the Gifted Entrepreneur Education Center. Juan was accepted into POSTECH’s Gifted Entrepreneur Education Center in 2024. The center is an educational institution run by POSTECH to discover and nurture creative talent based on intellectual property, and is one of only two Gifted Entrepreneur Education Centers in South Korea.

In particular, Juan’s height in the released photos—towering over his mother, Sofia Kim—caught people’s attention. Juan, who was beloved for his cute appearances on television as a young child, has now grown into a teenager taller than his mother.

It previously made headlines that Juan had been assessed as a gifted child in the top 0.1%. He has also shown his exceptional talent by winning awards several times at various competitions and activities.

Meanwhile, musical actors Sofia Kim and Son Jun-ho married in 2011 and have a son, Juan. The family of three received much love after appearing on SBS’s “Oh! My Baby.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.