“We Don’t Do It Like That,” Gabee Angered by Ad Mocking Her Teeth: “A Doctor Shouldn’t Do That”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Dancer Gabee expressed displeasure at an ad that disparaged her teeth.

A video titled “What shade number were Gabee’s veneers?” was posted on Gabee’s YouTube channel on the 12th.

Gabee visited the dental clinic where she had gotten veneers. She recalled, “I think I asked them to make them white.” The dentist said, “You wanted a shade that wasn’t even on the standard shade guides. We custom-made it. Honestly, I was scared. I wondered, ‘Would this work?’” The confession drew laughter.

Gabee said, “Then you should have told me. You were so casual about it, saying, ‘Is that so?’ that I thought this was within the natural range too.”

Asked about her teeth becoming a hot topic, the dentist said, “Honestly, I’m very proud. People gave me a lot of shout-outs, and her teeth came up in conversations all over.” The dentist added regretfully, “But there were people who misunderstood and maliciously criticized us without knowing how we communicated or what we intended.”

Gabee said, “There were so many of them that I even exchanged DMs with the doctor once. Before that, there were people posting things on Reels like, ‘We don’t do teeth like Gabee’s,’ and some people mocked my teeth.” She expressed her displeasure, adding, “It’s fine for people to mock me in the comments and have fun with it. But a doctor shouldn’t do that. A doctor shouldn’t do that to me.”

The dentist also warned, “Disparaging advertising is illegal under the Medical Service Act. I want to use this opportunity to clear up that misunderstanding once and for all. Gabee issued a warning last time. I’ll do the same.” Gabee thanked the dentist, saying, “The dentist says they always follow my lead.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.