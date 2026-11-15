Kwon Seong-jun Sent the Cats He Had Been Raising to His Ex-Girlfriend: “More Responsible Than Me”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Chef Kwon Seong-jun said he had sent the pet cats he had been raising to his ex-girlfriend.

On the 13th, a video titled “A Day in the Life of Matpizza, No. 4 in the Pecking Order” was posted on Kwon Seong-jun’s YouTube channel.

Kwon Seong-jun, who has three cats, showed his daily routine caring for them. He said, “I take in cats I find on the street who are in poor condition because I want to help them spend their later years in comfort. I usually take in sick cats, cats I’ve cared for, and older cats. Who would take in old, sick cats with stomatitis? So I bring cats like that home and help them spend the rest of their lives in comfort.”

Kwon Seong-jun, who said he moved out early because he wanted to have pets, said, “When I was living on my own, I lived in a studio and couldn’t keep a pet. There was a cat right outside. It had originally been kept at a guesthouse, but the owner changed two or three times. The new owner said they were getting a lot of complaints and would have to send the cat somewhere, so I took it in. Then I moved. When I took Bomi, I also brought home a cat named Ara.”

Kwon Seong-jun said he was so sad after his eldest cat, Bomi, passed away that he adopted Yeoreum, a cat who resembled Bomi. He also showed the three cats he had been raising after appearing on “Culinary Class Wars.” When the production staff asked him about this, he said, “People will probably be looking for that cat. They ask, ‘Why haven’t you been posting photos of the other cats lately?’ but I haven’t talked about it anywhere.”

Explaining why, Kwon Seong-jun said, “I used to raise five cats—Ara, Yeoreum, Bomi, Mari, and Bella—with my ex-girlfriend. When we broke up, we split them up and took them in separately. I took Bella, and my girlfriend took the others. She actually took care of them more than I did. She was more responsible than I was. I can take care of the other old ladies.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.