[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Car, the Garden is making headlines after revealing a recent look that is almost unrecognizable.

Posts featuring Car, the Garden’s recent appearance have been appearing one after another on online communities and social media, drawing interest.

In the released photos, Car, the Garden catches the eye with a look markedly different from before. Unlike the somewhat fuller image of the past, sharper facial contours and a slimmer figure stand out. Netizens are also focusing on the noticeably changed appearance. The more polished and sharper overall look adds to the impression of successful weight loss, drawing attention.

Car, the Garden has previously spoken candidly about weight loss. He made headlines by personally revealing that he had taken Mounjaro on the Netflix variety show ‘Famous Singers Need Hit Songs.’ Since his candid and unfiltered remarks drew viewers’ attention at the time, this latest update is once again attracting interest.

Born in 1990, Car, the Garden debuted in the Korean music industry in 2013 with the release of the album ‘Bus Stop.’ He has developed a distinctive musical identity with his signature, unique vocal tone and emotive music, and continues to broaden his connection with the public through appearances on various variety shows as well as his music.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.