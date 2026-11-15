Season 31's Young-ho Officially Confirms Breakup with Oksun: “Couple Photo Leak? I'm Taken Aback Too, But... She's a Deeply Considerate Person”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Young-ho of Season 31 of “I Am Solo” has officially confirmed his breakup with Oksun, also of Season 31. He also shared his thoughts on the various rumors surrounding Oksun and the malicious public reaction, posting a lengthy statement.

On the 14th, Young-ho made his social media account public and began, “A lot of time has passed, and I wondered whether there was any need to post this now. But I’m writing to you partly to sort out my feelings, and because I thought some of you might be curious.”

He continued, “First, Oksun and I broke up, and we are still broken up. We have not gotten back together, and we have no plans to.”

He was particularly reserved about the reason for their breakup. Young-ho said, “The reason and circumstances behind our breakup are a private matter between the two of us, so I won’t say more. Since I’m posting this without asking Oksun’s permission, out of respect I’ll limit what I say about our relationship to this. I’d also appreciate it if you would refrain from asking questions about it.”

Young-ho also spoke candidly about the excessive criticism directed at “I Am Solo” cast members and the malicious reactions that continue after the show airs. “As someone who became a fan of ‘I Am Solo’ starting with Season 16, I think criticizing or ‘tearing into’ the cast is, in a way, a longstanding tradition of the show and one of the reasons it is loved,” he said. “That said, it is, after all, an entertainment program. I hope viewers will enjoy the cast as the one-dimensional characters they are on the show, while keeping in mind that they may be different in real life.”

He clarified that he was not ruling out criticism of contestants for their actions off camera. “If a contestant commits a crime outside the show, chooses to reveal something negative about themselves, or behaves in a certain way on social media, I think it is fair to criticize that person,” he explained.

He also opened up about experiencing unexpected harm after appearing on the show. Young-ho said, “I was criticized while the show was airing, too, and that was an interesting experience. But I also unexpectedly experienced things that negatively affected my everyday life and livelihood, such as malicious calls to my dental clinic and a barrage of one-star reviews.”

He expressed dismay at the excessive criticism and unverified rumors targeting his former partner Oksun. Young-ho began, “I’m worried that if I say something that seems to defend Oksun, someone may attack me with hateful comments or harassment. I also think it could put me at a disadvantage if I meet someone new in the future, but I’m willing to accept that risk and would like to say a few things.”

He continued, “You may say I can’t be objective because we used to be a couple, but I think Oksun was criticized far more than her on-screen portrayal would suggest. There were so many insulting comments that went beyond simple criticism, along with baseless rumors unrelated to the show.”

He added, “As public opinion formed in one direction, I felt that it was difficult for individual cast members, including me, to express an opposing view or offer an explanation. I let it sit for a while in my own way, but since people are still talking about it, I decided to post my statement.”

Young-ho also expressed concern about terms such as “outcast” and “ostracism” being used about Oksun. He said, “I think Oksun may have a personality that people either like or dislike, and her behavior on the show may come across as unpleasant. But I felt it was excessive to use terms like ‘outcast’ and ‘ostracism.’ These are weighty words, like school bullying or workplace harassment, where real people suffer.”

He added, “Treating this lightly as entertainment with expressions like ‘The Glory’ is disrespectful to the actual victims. I also think it is a cruel thing to say to cast members who have been branded this way, to the point that it can affect their daily lives.”

He also expressed regret about how the conflicts on the show were portrayed. Young-ho said, “When different people spend five nights and six days together, disagreements and conflicts are bound to arise. But I think our season’s dynamics came across as divided too starkly into good and evil. In my personal view, the very same scenes could have been edited to make good and evil appear to switch sides.”

He added, “I only know about what happened in places where I wasn’t present from what I saw on the show, so I apologize in advance if there were other things that happened.” He also made clear that his remarks did not speak for every situation.

Above all, Young-ho shared what he had personally experienced of Oksun, making clear that he wanted the indiscriminate criticism of her to stop.

He stressed, “The Oksun I know is passionate, has worked hard throughout her life, and has been recognized in her professional life. She isn’t someone who should be accused of marrying into money just because she is dating me. I’m not someone who can’t judge a situation because I’ve never dated a woman, or someone who would be taken advantage of as a so-called ‘Ppongpong man’ by just anyone. (The nickname is funny.) I hope you won’t question Oksun’s intentions in dating me.”

He added, “The Oksun I know is deeply considerate and so transparent that it could almost be considered a flaw. At least in my experience, she was the same person behind my back as she was to my face. I’m not saying she did everything right, but I sometimes think this whole mess may have happened because she isn’t scheming and is too innocent.”

He continued, “None of us is perfect, and we all have different personalities. What one person sees as a strength may look like a weakness to someone else. Bad people certainly exist in this world, but I want to say that Oksun is an ordinary person, not a villain deserving of the blind criticism she has received so far.”

He again emphasized that this did not mean he was unconditionally defending Oksun’s behavior on the show. Young-ho said, “Let me say this again: I’m not saying Oksun showed herself in a positive light on the show. But she is the one who should decide what position to take on this matter, so I don’t think it’s my place to speak on her behalf.”

He also addressed the recent leak of a photo of the couple. Young-ho said, “I’m told the couple photo was made public by mistake, so I’ll take it that way. I’m taken aback that the photos were made public, and I’m not happy about it, but what’s done is done. I hope this at least puts to rest doubts about whether Oksun was sincere when she dated me, or eases the feeling of being wronged over speculation that she actually liked someone else.”

Finally, Young-ho left a message for his fans and Oksun. He said, “The weather has gotten much colder. Dress warmly and take care not to catch a cold. Thank you for reading this long post. I’ll keep working hard at my everyday life and will post updates from time to time. I’d appreciate it if you’d continue to follow along kindly.”

He then addressed Oksun, saying, “You must have had a hard time fighting a lonely battle all this time. We’ve gone our separate ways, but I know you have loving family, friends you can lean on, and colleagues by your side, so I believe good things are in store for you. I’m rooting for your happiness, and I hope this post helps you put the past behind you, even a little.”

A reaction suggesting that putting it into practice would be difficult drew laughs.

Meanwhile, Oksun appeared on Season 31 of the ENA and SBS Plus variety show “I Am Solo,” where she and Young-ho became the final couple. After the show aired, criticism of the cast continued over allegations that Sunja had been bullied, and the two eventually announced their breakup. About five months after they announced their split, a photo of Oksun and Young-ho together was made public on the 26th of last month, once again drawing attention. As speculation about the possibility of their getting back together spread, Oksun issued a statement herself to make clear that they had not reconciled.

At the time, Oksun explained, “That photo was leaked because of my mistake. I did not post it to announce that marriage was imminent or that we had started dating again, nor did I make it public with any particular intention.” She explained that the photo had become public solely because of her mistake, and that she had not meant to suggest they were getting back together or getting married.

She later also directly addressed the various allegations and rumors surrounding her. Oksun personally discussed as many as 15 allegations and set the record straight. In particular, she stressed, “I have never been pregnant, had an abortion, or suffered a miscarriage,” “I have never met someone of the opposite sex through a dating app,” and “The allegations related to sexually transmitted diseases are not true.”

The full text of Season 31 Young-ho’s social media post follows.

Hello, I’m Young-ho from Season 31 of I Am Solo.

When I deactivated my Instagram, I never thought I’d end up writing a post like this, but here we are. I’m making my account public and posting this because of a recent incident and rumors that are still circulating.

A lot of time has passed, and I wondered whether there was any need to post this now. But I’m writing to sort out my feelings, and because I thought some of you might be curious. Please understand that this may be a bit disorganized, as I’m writing whatever comes to mind.

First, Oksun and I broke up, and we are still broken up. We have not gotten back together, and we have no plans to. The reason and circumstances behind our breakup are a private matter between the two of us, so I won’t say more. Since I’m posting this without asking Oksun’s permission, out of respect I’ll limit what I say about our relationship to this. I’d also appreciate it if you would refrain from asking questions about it.

As someone who became a fan of I Am Solo starting with Season 16, I think criticizing or ‘tearing into’ the cast is, in a way, a longstanding tradition of the show and one of the reasons it is loved. That said, it is, after all, an entertainment program. I hope viewers will enjoy the cast as the one-dimensional characters they are on the show, while keeping in mind that they may be different in real life.

Of course, if a contestant commits a crime outside the show, chooses to reveal something negative about themselves, or behaves in a certain way on social media, I think it is fair to criticize that person.

I was criticized while the show was airing, too, and that was an interesting experience. But I also unexpectedly experienced things that negatively affected my everyday life and livelihood, such as malicious calls to my dental clinic and a barrage of one-star reviews.

I’m worried that if I say something that seems to defend Oksun, someone may attack me with hateful comments or harassment. I also think it could put me at a disadvantage if I meet someone new in the future, but I’m willing to accept that risk and would like to say a few things.

You may say I can’t be objective because we used to be a couple, but I think Oksun was criticized far more than her on-screen portrayal would suggest. There were so many insulting comments that went beyond simple criticism, along with baseless rumors unrelated to the show. As public opinion formed in one direction, I felt that it was difficult for individual cast members, including me, to express an opposing view or offer an explanation. I let it sit for a while in my own way, but since people are still talking about it, I decided to post my statement.

I think Oksun may have a personality that people either like or dislike, and her behavior on the show may come across as unpleasant. But I felt it was excessive to use terms like “outcast” and “ostracism.” These are weighty words, like school bullying or workplace harassment, where real people suffer.

Treating a socially contentious issue lightly as entertainment with expressions like “The Glory” is disrespectful to the actual victims. I also think it is a cruel thing to say to cast members who have been branded this way, to the point that it can affect their daily lives.

When different people spend five nights and six days together, disagreements and conflicts are bound to arise. But I think our season’s dynamics came across as divided too starkly into good and evil. In my personal view, the very same scenes could have been edited to make good and evil appear to switch sides.

(I only know about what happened in places where I wasn’t present from what I saw on the show, so I apologize in advance if there were other things that happened.)

The Oksun I know is passionate, has worked hard throughout her life, and has been recognized in her professional life. She isn’t someone who should be accused of marrying into money just because she is dating me. I’m not someone who can’t judge a situation because I’ve never dated a woman, or someone who would be taken advantage of as a so-called “Ppongpong man” by just anyone. (The nickname is funny.) I hope you won’t question Oksun’s intentions in dating me.

The Oksun I know is deeply considerate and so transparent that it could almost be considered a flaw. At least in my experience, she was the same person behind my back as she was to my face. I’m not saying she did everything right, but I sometimes think this whole mess may have happened because she isn’t scheming and is too innocent.

None of us is perfect, and we all have different personalities. What one person sees as a strength may look like a weakness to someone else. Bad people certainly exist in this world, but I want to say that Oksun is an ordinary person, not a villain deserving of the blind criticism she has received so far.

Let me say this again: I’m not saying Oksun showed herself in a positive light on the show. But she is the one who should decide what position to take on this matter, so I don’t think it’s my place to speak on her behalf.

I’m told the couple photo was made public by mistake, so I’ll take it that way. I’m taken aback that the photos were made public, and I’m not happy about it, but what’s done is done. I hope this at least puts to rest doubts about whether Oksun was sincere when she dated me, or the resentment over speculation that she actually liked someone else.

The weather has gotten much colder. Dress warmly and take care not to catch a cold. Thank you for reading this long post. I’ll keep working hard at my everyday life and will post updates from time to time. I’d appreciate it if you’d continue to follow along kindly.

To Oksun,

You must have had a hard time fighting a lonely battle all this time. We’ve gone our separate ways, but I know you have loving family, friends you can lean on, and colleagues by your side, so I believe good things are in store for you. I’m rooting for your happiness, and I hope this post helps you put the past behind you, even a little.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.