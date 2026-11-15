“Get a Grip, Kyung-pyo”—But Passes Out 10 Minutes Later... Ko Kyung-pyo’s Drunken Habits Revisited

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] As actor Ko Kyung-pyo has sparked controversy over a drunk-driving crash, his drinking capacity and habits, which he revealed in past broadcasts and interviews, are also back in the spotlight.

Ko Kyung-pyo’s candid account of his drinking habits and his own revelation that he can drink as many as four to five bottles of soju are drawing renewed attention. His fellow actor Joo Won has also spoken about Ko’s unusual drinking habits, adding to the interest.

In 2024, Ko Kyung-pyo appeared on Daesung’s YouTube channel and revealed his unusual drinking habits.

At the time, Ko began by talking about the difficulties he faced at drinking gatherings: “You know how sometimes it’s hard when you’re drinking out? Sometimes it’s hard being around people.”

He went on to confess, “I go to the bathroom by myself and say, ‘What are you doing, you XXX? Hey, you’re doing really well, Kyung-pyo. Get a grip, you X-bastard. Keep your eyes open. You can pull yourself together, right? It’s okay to go out now, isn’t it?’”

He added, “If I go back out after that, I’m fine for 10 minutes. Ten minutes later, I’m out cold,” drawing laughter. The cast members at the time also laughed at Ko’s candid admission that he talks to himself in the bathroom to get a grip at drinking gatherings.

He also revealed his considerable drinking capacity in a past interview. In an interview conducted when he attended the 68th Cannes Film Festival in 2015 for the film Coin Locker Girl, Ko said he could drink four to five bottles of soju.

Asked how much he drank at the time, he replied, “It depends, but around four to five bottles of soju. I seem to be able to drink more when I gain weight.”

He also spoke candidly about his personality and how he acts when drinking. Ko drew attention when he said, “I’m pretty wild by nature. When I drink, I’m the type to cause trouble involving inanimate objects.”

Fellow actor Joo Won has also spoken about Ko Kyung-pyo’s drinking habits.

In November 2024, Joo Won appeared on the MBN variety show Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 2 and shared stories about drinking with friends, including Ko Kyung-pyo, whom he had grown close to during his military service.

While discussing the drinking habits of friends he socializes with, Joo Won said, “Taeyang doesn’t drink much, and Daesung doesn’t drink much either. Only Kyung-pyo drinks.” Asked whether Ko also socializes with other friends at drinking gatherings, he replied, “Yes. When Kyung-pyo meets up with us, he just eats.” In this way, a fellow actor also shared stories about Ko’s exceptional drinking capacity and drinking gatherings.

Meanwhile, Ko Kyung-pyo was involved in a drunk-driving crash at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th in the Donggyo-dong area of Mapo District, Seoul. According to the Mapo Police Station in Seoul and other sources, he was driving his car after drinking when he collided with a garbage truck that was in motion.

A breathalyzer test at the scene found that Ko’s blood alcohol level was above the threshold for license revocation. There were no passengers in the car at the time of the crash, and Ko went home after being questioned by police. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the crash.

After news of the crash broke, his agency, CLN Company, issued an official apology. The agency said, “We deeply apologize to those who were harmed by actor Ko Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving crash. We also sincerely apologize to everyone who trusted and supported him for causing disappointment and concern.”

The agency added, “We take seriously the gravity of the wrongdoing of drunk driving, and will humbly accept any penalties imposed in the future and fulfill our responsibilities, including helping those affected recover.”

The fallout from Ko Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving crash is also spreading to the broadcasting industry. MBC’s variety show Hangout with Yoo, which aired on the 14th, was hastily edited to remove Ko’s solo segments and leave him only in group scenes.

tvN’s Sixth Sense: B-Side will also cut Ko Kyung-pyo’s segments as much as possible from the episode airing on the 15th and next week’s finale. tvN’s The Village Barber 2, scheduled for release on the 29th, and TVING’s original series The Great Escape: Urban Legends, scheduled for release on December 2, are also being re-edited to adjust Ko’s screen time.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.