TV Industry Moves to Erase Go Kyung-pyo... 'Hangout With Yoo' Deletes His Traces → 'The Village Barber 2' Scraps Video

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Amid the controversy sparked by actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident, the television industry is removing related footage and promotional content.

Go’s individual scenes have all but disappeared from ‘Hangout with Yoo,’ and a promotional video for ‘The Village Barber 2’ has also been deleted.

The MBC variety show ‘Hangout with Yoo,’ which aired on the 14th, showed the finalists of the ’95 Seoul Song Festival preparing for the competition.

As the participants introduced Korean pop songs from the 1990s and sang songs they had each selected, Go appeared occasionally in group shots and in the background behind other cast members, without a separate interview or any remarks.

Even in the scene where Gummy sang Kim Wan-sun’s ‘Masquerade,’ Go was only briefly seen in the background.

Ahead of the broadcast, the production team had said, “Go Kyung-pyo’s screen time will be edited as much as possible before airing to avoid making viewers uncomfortable.”

The team behind tvN’s variety show ‘The Village Barber 2’ also moved to delete a promotional video.

In a video posted on tvN’s official social media account, Go said, “Have you tried the rice wine bread I made? I learned how to make it from the chef beforehand, and I liked it so much myself that I ate as many as five.”

The video disappeared from the account after news of the drunk-driving incident broke.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go was driving a passenger car on a road in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a cleaning truck that was working. A police alcohol test found that his blood alcohol concentration was at a level that would result in the revocation of his driver’s license.

His agency, CLN Company, said, “We sincerely apologize to those who were harmed in the drunk-driving accident,” adding, “Go Kyung-pyo acknowledges his wrongdoing and is deeply reflecting on it.”

The agency continued, “We take the seriousness of drunk driving as wrongdoing very seriously, will humbly accept any penalties imposed in the future, and will fulfill our responsibilities, including helping those affected recover.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.