Song Hye-kyo Suddenly Headed to the U.S. Right After 'Full House' Became a Huge Hit...“I Was Reckless Back Then”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Song Hye-kyo recalled leaving for the U.S. without making any preparations shortly after the drama 'Full House' became hugely popular.

On the 14th, a video featuring Song Hye-kyo was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun.

That day, Song Hye-kyo shared an anecdote about heading to the U.S. shortly after the 2004 Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) drama 'Full House' aired.

Song Hye-kyo recalled, “I think I was a little reckless back then. I just went, ‘I’m going,’ without being afraid, and went.” She reportedly hadn’t arranged a place to stay in advance and found one herself after arriving in the U.S.

Song Hye-kyo attended English classes in the U.S. for about three months and grew close to her teacher. But the teacher didn’t know she was an actress. It was reportedly only after Chinese tourists recognized Song Hye-kyo and crowded around her during an outdoor lesson that the teacher learned who she was.

Song Hye-kyo said, “When everyone came running over, the teacher was like, ‘What’s going on?’ and started shielding me like my managers would.” She added, “We took refuge in a cafe, and the teacher sat me down and said, ‘Who are you?’” The teacher was reportedly shocked after looking up Song Hye-kyo’s name.

She also opened up about feeling lonely during her time in the U.S.

“It was really boring. Since that teacher was my only friend, I was alone every day whenever I wasn’t spending time with that friend,” Song Hye-kyo said.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.