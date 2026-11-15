“Don’t Date Whiny Women!” Jin Seo-yeon Calls Out How Men and Women Communicate, Sparking Online Debate

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Jin Seo-yeon has sharply criticized people who repeatedly complain and vent to their romantic partners, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

On the 14th, Jin Seo-yeon posted a promotional video for her personal YouTube channel, “Jinjjaru Jin Seo-yeon,” on her social media account.

In the video, Jin Seo-yeon spoke candidly about people who complain to their romantic partners at every opportunity.

She said, “You know those women who whine to men? Whine, whine, whine. ‘My department head did this at work today.’” She made an X with her hand.

She continued, “Why throw garbage at that person? If you love them, why throw garbage at them? You should give them only good things—kind words, sweet words, and love. Why bring your own sadness and pain out into the open? You should keep them to yourself. When you really can’t handle it alone, that’s when you say, ‘Comfort me.’ There are women who whine every time you meet. I can’t stand it.” She emphasized, “Men, never date a woman like that.”

She applied the same standard to men, too. Jin Seo-yeon added, “You should never date a man who whines, either. You meet up for a date, but he says, ‘Ugh, my department head pissed me off today. Let’s have a shot of soju,’ and then spends the whole day badmouthing his boss. Isn’t this supposed to be our date? Don’t date a man like that. Don’t whine at each other. If that’s what you want, just go to each other’s homes and drink soju.”

After Jin Seo-yeon’s remarks became public, they prompted a range of reactions online. Some criticized her for seeming to view sharing hardships between romantic partners negatively, while others said her way of expressing herself was overly blunt.

Some netizens responded, “Don’t try to lecture others when you’ve never worked in an office,” “You’ve never worked a regular job, have you?” “Whether you’re a man or a woman, sharing what’s hard and comforting each other is what being in love is about,” “I get what you mean, but change how you say it. Your tone is unpleasant,” and “Why divide people into men and women? Why not just say ‘people’?”

Many others, however, agreed with Jin Seo-yeon’s remarks. They voiced their support in comments such as, “Work was just an example; the point is not to whine,” “She’s not saying this only to women—she’s calling out men, too, so why say she’s dividing men and women?” “She’s right,” and “I can’t stand people who are negative about everything.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.