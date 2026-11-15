Go Kyung-pyo: More CCTV Footage Released, Capturing Cleaner in Pursuit and the Actor Staggering While Making a Phone Call After Crash

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Additional CCTV footage from the scene showing the circumstances surrounding actor Go Kyung-pyo’s crash while driving drunk and severely intoxicated has been released, intensifying the fallout.

MBC Newsdesk reported on the 14th that Go Kyung-pyo had been involved in a drunk-driving collision early that morning, and released nearby CCTV footage capturing the moments immediately after the crash in full.

According to the report, at around 3 a.m. on the 14th, Go struck a street-cleaning truck that was at work while driving his car on a road in the Donggyo-dong area of Seoul’s Mapo District.

Police measured Go’s blood alcohol concentration at a level indicating severe intoxication, far above the threshold for revoking a driver’s license. Go returned home after completing questioning by police.

The CCTV footage released by Newsdesk that day captured the tense and harrowing moments immediately after the crash.

The footage showed Go’s black car passing the scene, prompting a startled sanitation worker to urgently chase after it.

Go then moved the car onto the sidewalk and stopped. He hurriedly got out and first checked the condition of his damaged car.

The footage also showed Go with his hand in his pants pocket, unable to steady himself as he staggered while making a phone call, as well as his face-to-face encounter with police officers who arrived afterward and questioned him.

As the controversy grew, Go’s agency, CLN Company, issued an official statement that day and apologized.

The agency said, “We deeply apologize to those who were harmed by the drunk-driving accident, and are sincerely sorry for causing disappointment and concern to everyone who has trusted and supported us.”

It added, “We take the seriousness of the wrongdoing of drunk driving very seriously. We will humbly accept whatever penalties are imposed in the future and fulfill our responsibilities, including working to make amends for the harm caused.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.