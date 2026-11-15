'10.5 Billion Won Deposit Not Returned,' Lee Seung-gi Speaks Out About Jeonse Fraud... 'Teeming With Demons'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Seung-gi opened up about how he felt while embroiled in a dispute over the return of a jeonse deposit worth 10.5 billion won.

He said it is difficult to distinguish jeonse fraud from simple nonpayment of debt, urging people to check carefully before signing real estate contracts.

A video was released on the YouTube channel ‘Lee Seung-gi2’ on the 14th, showing Lee touring homes for jeonse in the Gangnam area of Seoul with staff members.

To a staff member who said they were looking at properties in the 400 million won range with help from their parents, Lee said, “I’m just someone who has experienced this as a victim, a living witness, and there needs to be an expert.”

Lee cited “proving intent” as one of the difficulties of jeonse fraud.

He lamented, “The really difficult thing about this jeonse fraud is that it’s hard to prove. How could I have had all the evidence from the very beginning that the other party intended to deceive me?”

He continued, “If you just trust what the agent says, or think, ‘They seem like a decent person; surely they wouldn’t do that,’ then when a risk arises, you have far too little to defend yourself with—not enough shield or sword. For many people, owning property is often their ultimate goal. With everyone’s hopes invested in it, demons are teeming there. You have to weed them out carefully.”

He also spoke about the reality that victims who do not get their deposits back must handle legal action themselves. Lee said, “It’s already incredibly hard just from being victimized, and they even have to choose their own lawyer and handle everything themselves,” adding, “That’s where they start to collapse.” He urged people to “be careful and keep questioning everything.”

In 2024, Lee entered into a jeonse lease with a deposit of 10.5 billion won for a villa in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, owned by ONE HUNDRED CEO Cha Ga-won and the CEO’s spouse.

Lee’s side filed a complaint against CEO Cha, alleging embezzlement under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes, among other charges, and saying the deposit had not been returned.

It was reported that Cha’s side countered that the occupancy of the home had constituted an in-kind repayment of the exclusive contract fee.

Cha has been indicted and detained on separate fraud charges and is standing trial. The claims by Lee and Cha’s side concerning the jeonse deposit are matters to be determined through investigation and trial proceedings.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.