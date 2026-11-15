Is This Possible? Kang Mina Loses 13 kg in a Month... Candidly Reveals Her Diet Method (This is Hyunmoo Road)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kang Mina shares the story behind her diet on This Is Hyun-mu Road.

The ninth episode of MBN's real-life road-trip show This Is Hyun-mu Road, airing tonight (the 15th) at 10:30 p.m., will show Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and Kang Mina enjoying the charms of small-city travel in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan.

That day, the three visit a teppanyaki restaurant with a 33-year history and order a course featuring Chiya-gyu (beef), a specialty of Okayama. When Kang Mina marvels at the meat's clean, mild flavor, Jeon Hyun-moo says, "It reminds me of an interview where Mina said, 'I'm going to go on a diet.' She was really cute back then." Kang Mina candidly opens up about why and how she went on a crash diet, saying, "After that, I lost about 13 kg in one month." Hearing this, Lee Joon gives a rueful smile and shares his own story: "Only the outside is intact; I think I was only holding up on the outside, too." His words strike a chord with Kang Mina.

After their satisfying meal, the three stop at a convenience store to buy late-night snacks. The clerk asks Lee Joon, "You're an actor, right?" and recognizes Kang Mina as well. Jeon Hyun-moo, meanwhile, gets no reaction at all, and puts his "metacognition" to work: "I'm the only one they don't recognize. I guess I'm only for the Korean market. They seem to think I'm Lee Joon and Kang Mina's manager." After shopping, the three have a casual drinking session in the living room of their accommodation. Jeon Hyun-moo casually asks Kang Mina, "Is your fondness for drinking due to your parents' influence?" Kang Mina replies, "Actually, my dad and I once drank for 20 hours, just the two of us," confirming that the heavy-drinking DNA runs from father to daughter and astonishing everyone.

The next morning, they head to a distinctive denim street said to attract denim enthusiasts from around the world. At a shop, the three try denim looks for themselves, but Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon give rueful smiles when, contrary to their expectations, they end up with only a "short-and-stubby fit." In the end, Jeon Hyun-moo self-deprecatingly says, "We look kind of silly." Viewers are left wondering how their denim looks turned out.

The chemistry among Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and Kang Mina, immersed in the charms of small-city travel in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, can be seen in episode 9 of MBN's This Is Hyun-mu Road, airing tonight (the 15th) at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.