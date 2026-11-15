‘Han Moo-young♥’ Kim Kang-woo on Why He Keeps His 15-Year-Old Son’s Face Private: “He Said He Wanted to Appear Too, But...” (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Kang-woo reveals why he keeps his son's face private.

Actor Kim Kang-woo, who plays the lead role of Kim Chun-chu in KBS2's epic historical drama Great King Munmu, will appear on KBS 2TV's Problem Child in House, airing on Tuesday the 17th at 8:30 p.m.

Kim Sook stunned everyone on the show by confessing, “Kim Kang-woo is the only man who knows my home’s door code.” Kim Kang-woo grew close to Kim Sook while filming YouTube videos with her, and later even asked her for her door code. Recalling the incident, Kim Sook said, “He came to ask to borrow my house. (Kim Kang-woo is) a real content monster,” and marveled at the filming enthusiasm of the actor, who has 1.47 million subscribers. Viewers can find out why Kim Kang-woo knows Kim Sook’s door code by watching the show.

Actor Kim Kang-woo, who has reached 1.47 million subscribers, then shares behind-the-scenes stories about YouTube.

Recently, Kim Kang-woo shared the joy of unboxing YouTube Gold Buttons with his two sons and revealed that his older son has increasingly wanted to show his face on YouTube. His older son told him, “Dad, I think I should be showing my face too now,” expressing his wish to reveal his face. But Kim Kang-woo reportedly tried to dissuade him from showing his face. The reason he keeps his son's face off YouTube will be revealed on Problem Child in House, airing on KBS 2TV on Tuesday the 17th at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.