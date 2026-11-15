Kim Kwang-kyu, Who Left His 50-Pyeong Home in Songdo, Buys His Own Home in Seoul After 28 Years... First Look at His Yeonhui-dong Home (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Kwang-kyu will unveil his own home in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul.

The new Yeonhui-dong “home” of Kim Kwang-kyu, the “60-year-old bachelor” who recently made headlines by revealing that he had bought his own home in Seoul for the first time in 28 years, will be shown for the first time on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, airing on the 15th.

During a recent studio recording of SBS’s My Little Old Boy, Kim Kwang-kyu, who joined the show as a new “My Little Old Boy son,” drew attention when he revealed that he had moved from Songdo, Incheon, to Yeonhui-dong, Seoul. His new home reflected his unique tastes and lifestyle in its neat interior. The Mothers Avengers saw it and said, “He needs to get married...,” expressing their concern and making everyone laugh. Viewers are eager to see what Kim Kwang-kyu’s new home looks like.

Then an unexpected crisis struck Kim Kwang-kyu as he went about his daily routine in his new home. He showed off an impressive self-care routine, using various devices to care for his scalp and skin. A little later, just as he was about to relax and watch TV alone, something unexpected happened, startling everyone. The remote control malfunctioned, and the TV even turned on by itself. The studio was reportedly thrown into an uproar over the strange events that kept happening to Kim Kwang-kyu as he lived alone.

Meanwhile, a special person appeared before Kim Kwang-kyu as he stepped outside, surprising everyone. A neighbor who lives in a different building in the same apartment complex greeted him warmly and suggested showing him around the neighborhood. The studio could not hide its amazement at the neighbor’s identity, saying, “This is fate,” and “Finally found a match.” The two were strikingly alike, from their lifestyles to their tastes, and looked like a married couple. MC Shin Dong-yup reportedly could not contain his admiration, saying, “At this rate, they’ll end up living together.”

The identity of the mysterious neighbor and a look inside Kim Kwang-kyu’s new home in Seoul can be seen on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, airing Sunday the 15th at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.