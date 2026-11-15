'DUI Crash' Go Kyung-pyo Remains Silent Without Apology for Second Day... Hides Behind Agency Statement, 'No Comment'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Go Kyung-pyo, who caused a drunk-driving collision while heavily intoxicated, has remained silent without issuing an official apology in his own name, even as of the 15th, the second day after the incident.

His agency has released only an apology on his behalf, while Go himself has not appeared before the public. The fallout—including efforts across the broadcasting industry to “erase Go Kyung-pyo” and the cancellation of fan meetings—is spreading uncontrollably.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go was driving his car while intoxicated on a road in the Donggyo-dong area of Seoul’s Mapo District when he crashed into a sanitation truck that was at work.

A breath test by police who responded to the scene found that Go was heavily intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration far above 0.08%, the threshold for license revocation.

CCTV footage from nearby cameras, released after the accident, clearly showed a sanitation worker hurrying after Go’s car, as well as Go getting out and first inspecting the damage to his own vehicle rather than the damage suffered by others. The footage fueled public criticism.

On the day of the accident, Go’s agency, CLN Company, issued an official statement, saying, “We deeply apologize to those who were harmed in actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving accident.” It added, “We sincerely apologize for causing disappointment and concern. We acknowledge our wrongdoing and are deeply remorseful. We will do our utmost to support the recovery of those affected and fulfill our responsibilities.”

But unlike the agency, which stepped in to contain the fallout, Go had not posted a single apology written and delivered directly by him on his personal social media accounts or as a handwritten letter by the morning of the 15th, the second day after the accident.

As Go continues to remain silent, moves by the broadcasting industry to cut ties with him are accelerating.

MBC’s variety show “Hangout with Yoo” effectively cut Go from the episode aired on the 14th, when news of the accident broke, removing most of his individual scenes and remarks from the “’95 Seoul Song Festival” special.

The production team of tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-Side,” where Go is a regular cast member, also decided to cut his screen time as much as possible from the broadcasts on the 15th and the finale on the 22nd. tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” also signaled that it would edit him out.

Projects nearing release have also been hit hard. “The Village Barber 2,” a new tvN variety show scheduled to premiere on the 29th, deleted a promotional video featuring Go alone from its official social media account, distancing itself from him. Go had already finished filming as a key cast member who runs a hair salon in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, with Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang Yi, leaving the production team facing a difficult decision. No official position has yet been announced on editing the main program or Go’s departure.

The team behind TVING’s original series “The Great Escape: Urban Legends,” set to be released on the 2nd of next month, has also decided to re-edit the show and reduce Go’s screen time as much as possible, despite its format relying on the cast’s chemistry as they solve mysteries.

His chance to meet fans has also fallen through. Go had planned to hold a solo fan meeting, “2026 Go Kyung-pyo Fan Meeting: Now Kyung-pyo Night,” at Seongam Art Hall in Seoul on the 21st, but the event was canceled in the wake of the drunk-driving scandal.

However, delays in announcing the cancellation and providing details about ticket refunds have continued to cause inconvenience and confusion for ticket holders.

The public’s disappointment is deepening further as Go’s past as a Korea Road Traffic Authority goodwill ambassador in 2023 has resurfaced. In that role, he raised awareness of the dangers of drunk driving and speeding and encouraged safe driving, and the apparent double standard of an actor who led a public-service campaign, along with his continued silence for a second day, has drawn growing dismay.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.