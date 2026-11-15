“I Couldn't Quit Drinking”: Kim Hee-chul Sold His Car... Past Remarks on Go Kyung-pyo's Drunk Driving Resurface

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] As actor Go Kyung-pyo recently became embroiled in controversy after causing an accident while driving under the influence, remarks by Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul about his views on drunk driving, shared on a past broadcast, are drawing renewed attention.

Last March, Kim Hee-chul appeared on the channel “Study King Jin Genius Hong Jin-kyung” with fellow Super Junior member Shindong.

During the conversation that day, Hong Jin-kyung expressed admiration for Kim Hee-chul's excellent memory. Hee-chul, however, said his memory was not what it used to be. “Lately, I feel like my memory is fading bit by bit. So I really shouldn't drink too much,” he said.

When asked about how much he usually drank, Hee-chul candidly said that he tended to drink quite a lot. Hong Jin-kyung then brought up what she had heard about why he did not own a car: he had no car to eliminate in advance any chance that he might get behind the wheel after drinking and cause an accident.

Hee-chul confirmed that the story was true. He explained that since quitting drinking was not easy, he had decided instead not to drive at all.

What particularly drew attention was his remark to the effect that, “If you can't quit drinking, just quit driving.” When Hong Jin-kyung reacted that she finally understood why he had no car, Hee-chul added that he had been without one for around a decade or more. He reportedly uses a car driven by his manager for official engagements and taxis for personal outings.

These past remarks have become a topic of discussion again because of Go Kyung-pyo's recent drunk-driving accident.

Go Kyung-pyo was driving a passenger car in the Donggyo-dong area of Mapo District, Seoul, in the early hours of November 14 when he collided with a street-cleaning truck. A police breath test found his blood alcohol concentration to be at a level that meets the threshold for revoking a driver's license.

Following the accident, Go Kyung-pyo's agency, CLN Company, issued an apology in an official statement.

The agency acknowledged that an accident had occurred when he collided with a street-cleaning truck while driving under the influence, and apologized to those affected and to the public who had supported the actor. It also said that Go Kyung-pyo had returned home after completing questioning by police, and that he acknowledged his wrongdoing and was reflecting on it.

The agency also said it takes the seriousness of drunk driving very seriously and would humbly accept any measures taken by the police and relevant authorities going forward. It promised to fulfill its responsibilities to help those affected recover, and said the agency would pay closer attention to managing its actors to prevent a recurrence.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.