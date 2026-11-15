Choi Dong-seok Makes a Fresh Start a Day Before the Ruling in the 'Suit Over an Alleged Affair,' Says 'It's Never Too Late in Life' as He Takes on the Place Curator Challenge

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Choi Dong-seok has announced a new challenge, taking on the title of “Place Curator.”

On the 15th, Choi shared plans for a new venture on his social media. He hopes to find work he truly enjoys amid rapidly changing times and develop it into a new role.

“The world is changing so quickly. We’ve moved beyond an era when people spent their lives in a single profession, and now we’re in an era when anyone can live with several names and roles. The wave of AI has accelerated that trend,” he said. “Perhaps what we like and what moves us may become just as important as what we’re good at.”

He went on to say that he had long been interested in spaces. “Looking back, I’ve always been interested in spaces: accommodations that make you feel good just by staying there, restaurants that offer an experience beyond a single meal, and cafés and buildings that each embody their own tastes and philosophies,” Choi said. “So now I’m thinking of giving that interest a small name.”

The new name he has chosen is “Place Curator.”

Choi defined it as “a person who discovers good spaces, experiences them firsthand, and conveys the values and stories they hold through my own perspective.” The idea is not to stop at introducing famous places, but to share, through his own perspective, each space’s unique atmosphere and philosophy, as well as the special value visitors can experience there.

Choi, who currently has a range of titles including announcer, TV personality, writer, speaker, and businessperson, explained that he is also embarking on this challenge with new possibilities in mind.

“It’s certainly not some grand beginning. It’s more an attempt to continue doing what I’ve enjoyed doing so far, a little more seriously and in greater depth,” he said. “At first, it may be another hobby, and with time it could become a new profession.”

He added, “I don’t know what form it will take as it develops. But if I keep doing the things I love, I may come across new possibilities I never expected.” He also said, “There’s no such thing as being too late to start something new in life.”

He also said he plans to keep a record of the places he visits and experiences firsthand. “I plan to record here, one by one, the different spaces I experience and the stories I discover within them,” Choi said. “I’d like to introduce places with their own distinctive appeal rather than simply famous ones, and spaces that stay with you for a long time rather than those that are merely glamorous.”

Finally, he expressed his excitement about this new beginning, asking, “How about ‘Place Curator’ as a new name for that role?”

Meanwhile, Choi married TV personality Park Ji-yoon in 2009, and they have a son and a daughter. They began divorce proceedings in 2023, after 14 years of marriage, and related litigation is currently underway. Park has parental authority and custody of both children.

The appeal in the damages suit Choi filed against Park Ji-yoon’s acquaintance, identified as A, has concluded its arguments, and a ruling is scheduled for the 16th at Jeju District Court.

The full text of Choi Dong-seok’s social media post follows:

The world is changing so quickly.

We’ve moved beyond an era when people spent their lives in a single profession, and now we’re in an era when anyone can live with several names and roles. The wave of AI has accelerated that trend.

Perhaps what we like and what moves us may become just as important as what we’re good at.

Looking back, I’ve always been interested in spaces.

Accommodations that make you feel good just by staying there, restaurants that offer an experience beyond a single meal, and cafés and buildings that each embody their own tastes and philosophies.

Beyond simply seeking out good places, I’ve found it increasingly enjoyable to discover the stories and atmosphere each space holds and introduce them to others.

So now I’m thinking of giving that interest a small name.

Place Curator. Place Curator.

Announcer, TV personality, writer, speaker, businessperson... It feels like all I’m doing is accumulating titles, but

someone who discovers good spaces, experiences them firsthand, and conveys the values and stories they hold through my own perspective

It’s certainly not some grand beginning.

It’s more an attempt to continue doing what I’ve enjoyed doing so far, a little more seriously and in greater depth.

At first, it may be another hobby, and with time it could become a new profession.

I don’t know what form it will take as it develops.

But if I keep doing the things I love, I may come across new possibilities I never expected.

There’s no such thing as being too late to start something new in life.

I plan to record here, one by one, the different spaces I experience firsthand and the stories I discover within them.

I’d like to introduce places with their own distinctive appeal rather than simply famous ones, and spaces that stay with you for a long time rather than those that are merely glamorous.

How about “Place Curator” as a new name for that role?

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.