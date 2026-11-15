Kim Sook: “The Only Man Who Knows My Home’s Passcode”... Unusual Friendship with Married Kim Kang-woo

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The unexpected friendship between actor Kim Kang-woo and TV personality Kim Sook will be revealed.

Actor Kim Kang-woo, who plays the lead role of Kim Chun-chu in KBS2’s epic historical drama Great King Munmu, will appear on Problem Child in House, airing on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday the 17th.

On the show, Kim Sook stunned everyone by confessing, “Kim Kang-woo is the only man who knows my home’s passcode.”

Kim Kang-woo grew close to Kim Sook while filming YouTube content with her, and reportedly later even asked her for her home’s passcode.

Recalling the time, Kim Sook said, “He came to borrow my house. (Kim Kang-woo is) a real content monster,” and was reportedly amazed by the actor’s eagerness to film. Kim Kang-woo has 1.47 million subscribers. Viewers can find out why he knows Kim Sook’s home passcode in the upcoming episode.

The actor, who has reached 1.47 million subscribers, will also share behind-the-scenes stories about YouTube.

Recently, Kim Kang-woo shared his joy with his two sons as they unboxed his YouTube Gold Play Button, and revealed that his eldest son has become increasingly eager to show his face on YouTube.

His eldest son hinted that he wanted to show his face, telling Kim Kang-woo, “Dad, I think I should show my face now, too.” But Kim Kang-woo reportedly tried to dissuade him from revealing his face.

The reason he does not show his son's face on YouTube will be revealed on Problem Child in House, airing on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday the 17th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.