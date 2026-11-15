‘40-Year-Old’ Park Seul-gi Announces Surprise Third Pregnancy... ‘Welcome, Our Family’s Last Piece’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Park Seul-gi is set to become a mother of three.

On the 15th, Park Seul-gi announced her third pregnancy herself on her social media (SNS) account with a heartfelt message in English: “Welcome to the family, our last piece.”

The video released alongside the post showed a tender scene of Park Seul-gi, her husband Gong Mun-seong, and their two daughters stacking their hands on a table.

Then, as the family members removed their hands one by one from the top, an ultrasound image of the fetus at the bottom came into view, revealing that a new life was on the way.

Congratulations have continued to pour in from colleagues in the entertainment industry and netizens following the surprise announcement of her third pregnancy.

Warm words of encouragement poured in in the comments, including “Congratulations from the bottom of my heart,” “Now your family of five is complete,” “A true patriot in this day and age,” and “I’ll be cheering you on as a mom of three.”

Born in 1986 and 40 this year, Park Seul-gi married non-celebrity Gong Mun-seong, who is one year her senior, in 2016.

She gave birth to her first daughter, So-ye, in 2020, four years after marrying. After giving birth to her second daughter, Ri-ye, in 2024, last year, she is now set to have the double joy of welcoming a third child two years later.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.