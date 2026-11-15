“From Vampire to James Bond...” Why Robert Pattinson Is a Leading Contender for the Next 007

Photo: Robert Pattinson’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The race to play James Bond in the James Bond film series is coming into focus.

It is British actor Robert Pattinson (40), who achieved worldwide fame playing a vampire in The Twilight Saga.

The U.S.-based New York Post reported that Pattinson has emerged as a leading contender to play the next James Bond.

It also reported that Pattinson recently underwent a screen test, a private audition, and was offered more favorable contract terms than competing candidates.

According to reports, actors being considered alongside Pattinson for the next 007 include Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner. Pattinson was reportedly offered a deal to appear in three films, with a salary higher than those of his rivals. However, no official casting announcement has been made yet.

Pattinson’s current standing is all the more striking when one recalls his past as a star of young-adult fantasy films. He came to prominence playing Cedric Diggory in the 2005 film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, then became a global star playing vampire Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, which began in 2008.

The directors he has worked with are an impressive group. He has collaborated with distinctive filmmakers including Christopher Nolan, Werner Herzog, David Cronenberg, the Safdie brothers and Robert Eggers. In particular, he also worked with director Bong Joon Ho on the science-fiction film Mickey 17.

Pattinson is especially known as an actor who changes not only his appearance but also his voice, speech and overall demeanor to suit each role. In Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film The Boy and the Heron, he played the Heron, with a rough voice like that of a smoker, delivering a performance completely unlike his usual image.

These challenges have also drawn the attention of young moviegoers. In a recent interview, seemingly mindful of his young fan base, he even joked, “I’m Gen Z.”

Of course, Pattinson’s popularity is not limited to young audiences. In the 2022 film The Batman, he played Bruce Wayne and Batman, once again proving his presence as the lead actor in a major franchise. He is also set to appear in the film’s sequel.

His standing is said to have grown further this year as a string of projects aiming for both popular appeal and critical acclaim have drawn attention. The Drama, in which he co-stars with Zendaya, tells the story of events that befall a couple about to get married and has grossed $134 million worldwide.

He has continued to take on roles across genres, playing the villain Antinous in The Odyssey and Chris Hansen, the host of a crime-tracking program, in the psychological thriller Prime Time. He also has an important role in Dune: Part Three, scheduled to open next month. Its director is, coincidentally, Denis Villeneuve, who has been tapped to direct the next James Bond film.

Pattinson’s strength lies in an individuality that sets him apart from established stars. His mysterious image, stemming from his reluctance to reveal much about his private life, his unpredictable film choices and his intense acting style have raised hopes that he could bring a new dimension to the iconic character of Bond.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.