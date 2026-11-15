Season 31 Oksun Responds to Young-ho’s Seven-Page Statement With Three-Page Clarification: “Unfairly Labeled a ‘Sucker’ and ‘Marrying for Money’; Regrets They Missed Out on So Much Together Amid Public Scrutiny”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] With Young-ho, a Season 31 cast member of I Am Solo, officially confirming his breakup with Oksun, Oksun has also spoken out herself. While drawing a line under various recent speculations, including rumors of a reunion, she offered Young-ho a final farewell.

On the 15th, Oksun posted a lengthy statement on her social media account. First, she admitted that the recent leak of a photo of the couple was her mistake and apologized. Oksun began, “I woke up to lots of messages asking whether I had seen Young-ho’s statement, so I’m writing a few final words. I’m concerned that these repeated discussions may feel tiresome to people who watch I Am Solo or take an interest in us.”

She went on to explain, “First, the photo leak was entirely my mistake, and I met him in person that day to apologize.”

She also addressed rumors of a reunion that arose recently after her visit to Ganwoljae. Oksun said, “I had been living in Daegu since August, and I went hiking alone because I had no particular plans that weekend. Ganwoljae has nothing to do with the area in Ulsan where Young-ho lives his daily life, and he also sees patients on Saturday mornings.”

She added, “I was personally taken aback when an article said I had posted the updates to hint at a reunion, even though I had shared real-time updates of my hike on my Stories throughout the day.”

She continued, “I found myself wondering whether appearing on I Am Solo means I have to accept even my ordinary daily life being connected to the other person and interpreted as having some meaning.” She added, “Since you didn’t know I lived in Daegu, I think that, given the circumstances at the time, you would have interpreted my visit to Gatbawi on Palgongsan or Gwangalli Beach in Busan in connection with the other person, no matter where I had been.”

She also shared her thoughts on the statement Young-ho had released earlier. Oksun said, “I don’t want to dissect Young-ho’s state of mind when he wrote it or the meaning behind it and read into every part of it the way you all have.” She added, “Thinking of the Young-ho I know, if that post made him feel even a little more at ease, I think that’s enough.”

She stressed in particular that she had never contacted Young-ho with the aim of getting back together. Oksun admitted, “Contrary to what you may expect, although I haven’t been able to forget Young-ho, I have never contacted him with the intention of reconciling. At a time when I was at a loss even about how to deal with the things right in front of me, I had even less room to think about dating or marriage—and still don’t.”

She added, “That was because getting my own life back in order and moving forward had to come before starting a relationship with someone again.”

She explained why she had not given a substantive answer to questions about her relationship with Young-ho during an “Ask Me Anything” session on social media. Oksun said, “When I posted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ post recently, I got a lot of questions about my relationship with Young-ho. I didn’t give a substantive answer because I thought that bringing up the relationship when I didn’t know what situation the other person was in could lead to yet another article.”

She continued, “It was a situation where even an ordinary moment of me eating seaweed because I was hungry became news. I definitely wasn’t deliberately avoiding answering to make it look as though we had gotten back together. I even posted that we weren’t back together, and apparently my reply, ‘I’m just working,’ when asked if I was dating wasn’t enough.”

She also expressed regret over the provocative language used about their relationship. Oksun admitted, “Two adults meeting, sharing their everyday lives and spending time together is entirely their choice.” But she added, “It’s also true that I felt unfairly treated when our relationship was defined and interpreted using provocative terms like ‘sucker’ or ‘marrying for money.’”

She also expressed regret about the time they had spent together. Oksun said, “After the show began and the cold winter when we filmed had passed, warm spring arrived, and there were so many places we wanted to visit together and things we wanted to do.” She added, “But amid various rumors and the scrutiny of those around us, we ended up apart unintentionally and had to spend time separately. The fact that we couldn’t give each other more time is still something I regret.”

She continued, “I hope that, when more time has passed and we look back on this, we’ll remember each other simply as warm people we met during a peaceful and comfortable time in our lives. I, too, will try to quietly overcome the difficult times I’m going through now, as I always have, in my own way.”

Finally, she left Young-ho a heartfelt farewell. Oksun ended her post by adding, “Thank you for posting that. As I’ve said before, thank you for helping me smile even during the hardest time of my life. Take care.”

Earlier that day, Young-ho, from Season 31, said, “First, Oksun and I broke up, and we are still broken up. We have not gotten back together, and I have no intention of doing so.”

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

The following is the full text of Season 31 Oksun’s social media post.

I woke up to lots of messages asking whether I had seen Young-ho’s statement, so I’m writing a few final words. I’m concerned that these repeated discussions may feel tiresome to people who watch I Am Solo or take an interest in us.

First, the photo leak was entirely my mistake, and I met him in person that day to apologize.

I’d also like to talk about my visit to Ganwoljae. I had been living in Daegu since August, and I went hiking alone because I had no particular plans that weekend. Ganwoljae has nothing to do with the area in Ulsan where Young-ho lives his daily life, and he also sees patients on Saturday mornings. I was personally taken aback when an article said I had posted the updates to hint at a reunion, even though I had shared real-time updates of my hike on my Stories throughout the day.

I found myself wondering whether appearing on I Am Solo means I have to accept even my ordinary daily life being connected to the other person and interpreted as having some meaning. Since you didn’t know I lived in Daegu, I think that, given the circumstances at the time, you would have interpreted my visit to Gatbawi on Palgongsan or Gwangalli Beach in Busan in connection with the other person, no matter where I had been.

I don’t want to dissect Young-ho’s state of mind when he wrote his statement or the meaning behind it and read into every part of it the way you all have. Thinking of the Young-ho I know, if that post made him feel even a little more at ease, I think that’s enough.

Contrary to what you may expect, although I haven’t been able to forget Young-ho, I have never contacted him with the intention of getting back together. At a time when I was at a loss even about how to deal with the things right in front of me, I had even less room to think about dating or marriage—and still don’t. That was because getting my own life back in order and moving forward had to come before starting a relationship with someone again.

When I posted an “Ask Me Anything” post recently, I got a lot of questions about my relationship with Young-ho. I didn’t give a substantive answer because I thought that bringing up the relationship when I didn’t know what situation the other person was in could lead to yet another article. In fact, even an ordinary moment of me eating seaweed because I was hungry became news. I definitely wasn’t deliberately avoiding answering to make it look as though we had gotten back together. I even posted that we weren’t back together, and apparently my reply, “I’m just working,” when asked if I was dating wasn’t enough.

Two adults meeting, sharing their everyday lives and spending time together is entirely their choice. Even so, it’s true that I felt unfairly treated when our relationship was defined and interpreted using provocative terms like “sucker” or “marrying for money.”

After the show began and the cold winter when we filmed had passed, warm spring arrived, and there were so many places we wanted to visit together and things we wanted to do. But amid various rumors and the scrutiny of those around us, we ended up apart unintentionally and had to spend time separately. The fact that we couldn’t give each other more time is still something I regret.

Still, I hope that, when more time has passed and we look back on this, we’ll remember each other simply as warm people we met during a peaceful and comfortable time in our lives. I, too, will try to quietly overcome the difficult times I’m going through now, as I always have, in my own way.

Finally, to Young-ho:

Thank you for posting that. As I’ve said before, thank you for helping me smile even during the hardest time of my life. Take care.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.