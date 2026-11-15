Im Hyung-joon Receives Citation for Saving Kim Su-yong's Life: “Let Me Brag a Little”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Im Hyung-joon received a citation in recognition of his role in saving comedian Kim Su-yong's life.

On the 15th, Im Hyung-joon shared a photo on his personal account along with the message, “This is the first citation I’ve received since elementary school. ^^ I’m embarrassed, but let me brag a little~~^^”

The released photo shows a citation and a gold medal. The citation drew attention with the words: “In recognition of your significant contribution to saving a precious life by promptly administering emergency care to a patient in cardiac arrest on November 14, 2025, you are hereby commended.”

Im Hyung-joon previously helped save Kim Su-yong, who collapsed from acute myocardial infarction while filming YouTube content last November. In a video previously posted on the channel Jodongari, Im recalled the incident, saying, “At first, I thought he was joking.” He said that after realizing how serious the situation was, he immediately performed CPR and joined comedian Kim Sook in administering emergency aid.

Im Hyung-joon, who has variant angina and usually carries heart medication, explained that he tried to give Kim Su-yong his own medication but was unable to because Kim was unconscious, so he asked Kim Sook for help. Kim Su-yong went into cardiac arrest again even after the 119 paramedics arrived. Im said, “I heard they used a defibrillator 11 times in total. They said they used it seven times at the scene and four more times in the ambulance.” He also recalled the terrifying moment, saying paramedics had told him Kim’s breathing was “the last breaths before death,” and that he thought, “He’s going to die right here.”

Meanwhile, Kim Su-yong collapsed while filming for YouTube in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province, on November 14 last year and was rushed to a hospital. He was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction and recovered after undergoing a stent procedure. He was discharged after completing inpatient treatment.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.