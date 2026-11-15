“I Sleep One Hour a Day”: RESCENE’s Minami to Miss Scheduled Activities Due to Health Issues

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Minami, a member of the group RESCENE, will miss her scheduled activities for health reasons.

THE MUZE Entertainment shared an update on Minami’s health and upcoming schedule through its official social media accounts on the 15th.

The agency said, “Minami suddenly began experiencing health problems today and will be unable to attend today’s scheduled activities,” adding, “We ask for your generous understanding for causing concern with this sudden news.”

It added, “We will do our utmost to support Minami so that she can meet fans again in good health,” and asked fans for their “warm encouragement and support.”

The news has also brought renewed attention to the difficulties Minami had previously shared with fans. Minami once spoke openly about the tough circumstances she was facing when controversy over her vocal abilities arose surrounding an encore performance.

At the time, Minami told fans, “I get at most one hour of sleep a day. After recording ends, I don’t rest; I go film again and then go to practice.” She candidly revealed that, despite her busy schedule, she was going through a grueling time balancing filming and practice.

Fans have continued to worry as news has emerged that she will also miss scheduled activities for health reasons. Having remained active both on and off stage, Minami’s fans hope she gets enough rest and returns in good health.

Meanwhile, RESCENE has recently continued its rapid rise.

Since debuting in 2024, RESCENE has gained wider public recognition through the resurgence of “Love Attack.” Its fourth mini-album, “PULSE,” released on the 3rd, set a new personal record by surpassing 600,000 copies in first-week sales. The title track “With” also performed well on music charts, and the group proved its upward momentum by winning twice on music shows. From February 19 to 21 next year, it will also hold its first solo concert since debut at Olympic Hall in Seoul’s Olympic Park.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.