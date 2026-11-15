Jung Ji Sun’s 140-Pyeong Restaurant in Taiwan Is a Huge Hit... Kim Sook: “They Thought I Was Her Manager” (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kim Sook spoke about Jung Ji Sun’s popularity in Taiwan.

In today’s (the 15th) episode of Boss in the Mirror, Jung Ji Sun and Kim Sook visit the Taiwan Beef Noodle Festival. Jung Ji Sun has been appointed an ambassador for the major food festival, which brings together renowned beef noodle restaurants and famous chefs from across Taiwan every year. When Jung Ji Sun appears, fans at the event wave and cheer enthusiastically, showing just how popular she is as a global star chef. Kim Sook, who witnessed Jung Ji Sun’s popularity firsthand, says, “People thought I was Jung Ji Sun’s manager,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Kim Sook faces a crisis of a lifetime, drawing attention. Ahead of the festival’s highlight, a basi performance, Jung Ji Sun gives Kim Sook the crucial task of melting the sugar—a job that could make or break the performance. Suddenly entrusted with the important responsibility, Kim Sook looks visibly rattled from the outset. As she flounders with the difficult task of melting the sugar to just the right concentration without burning it, strong winds sweep through the outdoor venue, pushing the tension to a peak.

To make matters worse, the event schedule is delayed, and the sugar syrup grows darker and darker. Kim Sook sends an urgent SOS: “Ji Sun, this has turned black. I think it’s ruined.” Jeon Hyun-moo, watching from the studio, is just as anxious: “I can’t watch. If it were me, I’d have thrown it down and run away.” Park Myung-soo also gets carried away, prompting laughter as he says, “Sook, just run away. Go back to Korea.”

Devastated by the sugar syrup burned black, Kim Sook and Jung Ji Sun face the question of whether they can pull off the basi performance in front of the local audience in Taiwan. The nail-biting scene can be seen in the full broadcast of Boss in the Mirror.

KBS 2TV’s Boss in the Mirror airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.