“Is This a Comedy?” Go Kyung-pyo Fan Community Statement Emerges After DUI; Online Reaction Is Frosty

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Go Kyung-pyo is embroiled in controversy over a drunk-driving crash, and a so-called “official statement from the Go Kyung-pyo Gallery” posted on an online community is sparking another debate.

On the 14th, a post titled “Official Statement from the Go Kyung-pyo Gallery” appeared on the Go Kyung-pyo Gallery on DC Inside.

The author first offered an apology for Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving crash in the name of “all members of the Go Kyung-pyo Gallery.”

The statement said, “First, we deeply apologize for causing concern among the public because an actor we support has been involved in the serious social issue of drunk driving,” and added, “Drunk driving is an unmistakable wrongdoing that cannot be justified for any reason, and the criticism and responsibility for it must rightly be accepted.”

It then raised the issue of fairness by bringing up the incumbent president’s past record of drunk driving.

The author argued, “The incumbent president of South Korea also has a past record of drunk driving and was elected president by the people’s choice,” adding, “I would like to ask why the opportunity to make a comeback, which was allowed even to the president, the country’s highest-ranking authority, should not be allowed to an ordinary actor.”

It has not been confirmed whether the post represents the official position of Go Kyung-pyo’s entire fandom. Since DC Inside galleries are online forums where users can freely post, it is difficult to conclude that the statement reflects the views of all fans based solely on the name “all members of the gallery.”

There were varied online reactions to the mention of the president’s past record as a point of comparison immediately after the drunk-driving crash. Internet users shared comments such as, “It’s a joke to invoke the president and apologize,” “It seems to express frustration about being unable to continue acting for the time being,” and “Celebrities should also have the chance to return to their main work if they reflect on their mistakes and take sufficient time for self-reflection.”

Meanwhile, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo crashed his car into a cleaning truck that was at work in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. A police breath test found his blood alcohol concentration to be 0.150%, far above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation.

After the crash, his agency, CLN Company, apologized in an official statement. The agency said, “We deeply apologize to those affected by actor Go Kyung-pyo’s drunk-driving crash,” and also apologized to the public who had supported the actor for causing disappointment and concern.

The agency went on to say that Go Kyung-pyo acknowledged his wrongdoing and was deeply remorseful, adding that he would humbly accept any measures imposed in the future and fulfill his responsibilities arising from the crash, including taking steps to remedy the harm.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.