Sexy Golfer Linked to Affair Rumors Over Broken Engagement?... Affectionate Scene Caught at Golf Course Sparks Uproar

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has become embroiled in infidelity allegations surrounding golf YouTuber Robbie Berger’s broken engagement.

The Daily Mail reported on the 13th (local time) that Paige Spiranac denied allegations that she was involved in the breakup between Robbie Berger and his former fiancée.

According to the report, Paige Spiranac recently competed alongside Robbie Berger in the Internet Invitational, a golf tournament hosted by Barstool Sports. Robbie Berger is a well-known golf content creator who goes by the name Bob Does Sports.

The two joked back and forth naturally during the competition and appeared friendly. But some online users who saw them began questioning their relationship. Speculation even arose that Paige Spiranac may have influenced Robbie Berger’s breakup with his former fiancée, and the rumors escalated into allegations of infidelity.

Paige Spiranac directly denied the allegations through her personal account. She explained that she had played no role in Robbie Berger’s broken engagement. The post was later deleted.

At the time, when a social media user mentioned the rumors surrounding the two, Paige Spiranac replied directly, and Robbie Berger also responded. Drawing a line under the allegations, Robbie Berger wrote, “Thanks, Paige. I’ll crush those rumors and the people trying to spread them.”

Paige Spiranac and Robbie Berger are said to have made content together several times in the past. They also exchanged playful banter at this tournament, but their friendly relationship appears to have fueled various kinds of speculation online.

Meanwhile, Robbie Berger revealed on his podcast last August that he had called off his engagement.

At the time, he opened up: “The past few months have been a really difficult time. I love them very much, and I have a lot of affection for their family, too. I think it was even harder because our love for each other was so strong. It wasn’t anyone’s fault. I guess we just weren’t meant to be.”

He added, “We broke up a few months ago. We even got engaged, but in the end it didn’t work out. I’m going through a really difficult time. Now I want to try to move forward.”

Paige Spiranac played on a college golf team in the U.S. NCAA Division I. She turned professional in 2015 and went on to win mini-tour events. She later expanded her work to include golf influencing and modeling, gaining worldwide recognition.

Paige Spiranac now has more than 4 million Instagram followers, exceeding the number of followers of “the King of Golf,” Tiger Woods. She also ranked No. 1 on Maxim’s “2022 Top 100 Sexiest Women” list. At the time, she was the first athlete to top the ranking.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.