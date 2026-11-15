Joo Jin-mo♥Min Hye-yeon Had Already Hinted at Pregnancy... ‘Cutting Back on Golf Over a Family Issue’ a Month Earlier

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Joo Jin-mo and his wife, family medicine specialist Min Hye-yeon, are set to welcome their first child seven years after getting married. It has now come to light that they had already hinted at the pregnancy on a broadcast a month before their official announcement, drawing fresh attention.

Joo Jin-mo’s agency, KHS Agency, officially confirmed reports of Min Hye-yeon’s pregnancy on the 14th, saying, “It is true that she is pregnant.” It added, “As she is still in the early stages of pregnancy and there are sensitive matters involved, it is difficult to share details.”

The couple, who married in June 2019, will now celebrate the double joy of becoming parents in their seventh year of marriage. Min Hye-yeon is reportedly now entering her third month of pregnancy.

Shortly after the official announcement, Min Hye-yeon also shared her overwhelming feelings in a lengthy post on her personal social media account (SNS).

“A baby came to us like a gift in the late summer of 2026,” she wrote. “We’d kept putting it off because we were happy enjoying our life together, but as we entered our eighth year of marriage and because of our age, we had a serious conversation about it again around early summer.”

She added, “As soon as we resolved to try this year, the baby came as if it had been waiting for us. It’s surprising and overwhelming, but we’re preparing for childbirth with gratitude and joy.”

Meanwhile, netizens are revisiting a suggestive remark Min Hye-yeon made in YouTube content last month, calling it a “pregnancy spoiler.”

Min Hye-yeon appeared with Joo Jin-mo in a video on the YouTube channel “No-Dap Golf,” released on the 20th of last month, and shared an update on their lives.

Asked, “How many times a week do you go golfing?”, Min Hye-yeon replied, “There’s a bit of an issue in our family these days, so I’ve been telling myself to hold back.” Joo Jin-mo, sitting beside her, also couldn’t hide his pleased, happy smile.

Because they were cautious about announcing the news too soon during the early stages of pregnancy, she had effectively hinted at the happy news indirectly by referring to it as a “family issue.”

With this pregnancy, Joo Jin-mo will become a father for the first time at age 52 and join the ranks of what are known in the entertainment industry as “50-something dads.”

Ahn Jae-wook, Shin Sung-woo and Kim Won-jun, as well as Kim Gu-ra and Park Soo-hong, have previously received much support after becoming fathers later in life in their 50s. Congratulations continue to pour in for Joo Jin-mo as he opens a new chapter in his life.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.