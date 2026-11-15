“What a Surprise”... Kim Min-ha’s “Shocking” Nude-Tone Outfit Creates an Optical Illusion

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Kim Min-ha showed a different side of herself in a fashion magazine photo shoot.

On the 15th, GQ Korea’s official account shared part of an interview along with Kim Min-ha’s cover photos for its December issue.

GQ Korea introduced her, saying, “In 2026, actress Kim Min-ha has continued to grow steadily at her own pace. She has expanded her own world by showing a new side in every project.”

It then shared an interview with Kim Min-ha, quoting her as saying, “I challenged myself with so many new things, and through them I discovered and faced many new sides of myself, thinking, ‘This is what I’m like when I do these things.’”

It added, “Kim Min-ha has continued to discover herself without settling into the familiar. We’re unveiling the December cover of GQ featuring her.”

In the newly released photos, Kim Min-ha gazes intensely at the camera wearing a form-fitting nude-beige top. Her confident pose with one hand on her waist and her composed yet aloof expression draw the eye.

Her long, black-brown hair, casually swept back, pairs with polished makeup to create an alluring look. She completed the style with a gold chain necklace and turquoise-adorned accessories, creating an ensemble that feels both luxurious and distinctive.

Her restrained expression and confident pose convey a powerful charisma unique to Kim Min-ha, distinct from the image she has shown in her previous works.

Meanwhile, Kim Min-ha is reaching viewers and moviegoers in starring roles in the Netflix series Dead-End Job, released on the 30th of last month, and the film Day and Night, which opened on the 4th.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.