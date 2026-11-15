Song Hye-kyo Held a Fan Meeting at Her Own Expense Without Bragging... Silent as Gong Yoo Worried, “Can't Do It for Free,” Showing Exceptional Thoughtfulness

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Song Hye-kyo’s quiet thoughtfulness is belatedly drawing attention as the heartwarming story of her holding a free fan meeting for fans on the 20th anniversary of her debut and giving every attendee a gift is revisited.

On the 14th, a video titled “Retro Is Just an Excuse” featuring Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun to promote the Netflix series Tantara.

Song Hye-kyo drew attention that day when she revealed that this year marks the 30th anniversary of her debut. When Yoo Jae-suk asked, “Didn’t you do anything?” she joked, “Gong Yoo is celebrating his 25th anniversary and doing an Asia tour, but I don’t have any plans.”

“I don’t know. I’m too shy to do it. I can’t sing well in front of people, either,” she admitted candidly.

Song Hye-kyo also recalled having held a fan meeting in the past. “I did it once, but I just talked for three hours. It was just games and talking,” she said. “Thankfully, Park Kyung-lim was the MC, so things went smoothly.” Song Hye-kyo held her first fan meeting in 2016 to mark the 20th anniversary of her debut.

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo, who is currently on an Asia tour to mark the 25th anniversary of his debut, explained why he decided to hold a fan meeting.

“I sing two songs, and I don’t dance. I’m not really the type who enjoys that, either,” Gong Yoo said. He added, “I feel I owe my fans. I thought if I waited any longer, I might not get to meet them, so after a lot of deliberation, I decided to do it, using my 25th anniversary as the occasion.”

He also opened up about his concerns over charging for the fan meeting. “It isn’t free, is it? That’s what weighs on me the most. So I found myself worrying even more. But under the system, I can’t make it free. There are venue rental fees and a lot of staff involved. There’s inevitably a business aspect to it, and I think I’m always torn between the two,” he said candidly.

Yoo Jae-suk agreed, saying, “Right. There’s a dilemma. It all costs money if you want to keep things running and get them moving.” Song Hye-kyo quietly nodded without adding anything.

After the video was released, however, Song Hye-kyo’s past fan meeting once again drew attention online. As Gong Yoo opened up about his concerns over holding fan meetings and the costs involved, it was brought back to light that Song Hye-kyo had held her 20th-anniversary fan meeting with every seat free of charge.

At the time, Song Hye-kyo’s fans expressed their affection in comments such as, “Hye-kyo never boasts, even when talking about paid fan meetings. At her 2016 fan meeting, every seat was free, and she even gave us expensive gifts. She truly has the best character. She never puts on airs or brags about herself and is so considerate of others. I love you^^”

In fact, Song Hye-kyo held her first-ever fan meeting in 2016 to mark the 20th anniversary of her debut. The event was organized to thank fans who had consistently shown her love and support over the years. She reportedly covered all the costs of the event herself and opened it to fans free of charge.

She also gave fans handwritten letters expressing her heartfelt feelings and personally bought products from the brand for which she was then an exclusive model, giving a gift to every fan in attendance.

Song Hye-kyo continues to show her unwavering affection for fans, even this year as she marks the 30th anniversary of her debut. Her quiet thoughtfulness, never putting her good deeds front and center, is once again moving fans.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.