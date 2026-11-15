Kwon Sang-woo Heads to U.S. to Mark 18th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Son Tae-young: “The Woman I’ve Been With the Longest”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young enjoyed a romantic date to mark their 18th wedding anniversary.

On the 15th, a video titled “A Special Day for Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo as They Celebrate Their 18th Wedding Anniversary (+ a Gift for Their Daughter, Riho)” was released on the YouTube channel “Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young.”

The video showed Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young spending special time together for their wedding anniversary after visiting the U.S. last September.

Son Tae-young said she had gone out with her husband, Kwon Sang-woo, who had recently come to the U.S. for a short visit. “On September 28, the two of us went out, and it turned out to be our wedding anniversary,” she explained. Kwon replied, “I knew before we went out.” Son, however, made viewers laugh when a caption revealed, “I completely forgot.”

The two returned to a restaurant they had enjoyed on a previous visit. “Back when we came here before, the restaurant in Manhattan was so good that I brought Kwon here,” Son Tae-young explained. This time, an acquaintance joined them, and the three enjoyed an intimate meal together.

After finishing their meal, they moved to a café to celebrate their wedding anniversary. They enjoyed sweet desserts together and spent some relaxing time.

Looking at Son Tae-young, Kwon Sang-woo affectionately said, “You’re the woman I’ve been with the longest in my life. We’ve been together for 17 years.” Son replied with a smile, “It’s the same for me. He’s a man I’ve been with for a very long time.” The couple’s relaxed and affectionate atmosphere, built over many years together, came through clearly.

The video then showed footage from the early days of their relationship, as well as photos from their wedding, bringing back memories. It revisited their memories from 18 years together, showing not only their youthful days as a couple but also videos they had recorded for each wedding anniversary.

Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in September 2008 and have a son and a daughter. Son has been living in New Jersey since 2019 for her children’s education. Through her YouTube channel, she shares family life and her everyday experiences in the U.S., connecting with fans.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.