“I Have a Male Friend Who Eased My Loneliness”: Park Sun-joo Is Content Despite 8 Years of Living Apart From Kang Leo (Detectives: The Trade Secret)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] On Detectives: The Trade Secret, Park Sun-joo reveals that she has a mysterious “male friend.”

In the “Detective 24 Hours” segment of Channel A’s Detectives: The Trade Secret, airing at 10 p.m. on Monday the 16th, the show tells the heartbreaking story of a client in their 70s who asks, “Please help me find my late mother’s ashes.” By chance, the client obtained a family relations certificate in December 2024 and was stunned to learn that their mother had died six months earlier. The person who had been living with and caring for the mother at the time was none other than the client’s younger sister. The client learned of the mother’s death only six months later and tried to contact the younger sister, but the call wouldn’t connect. Troubled by a bad feeling, the client checked the mother’s family relations certificate and was shocked once again: it recorded that the younger sister had already died just two days before their mother. The client opens up about their devastating feelings at the time, saying, “I couldn’t even eat; I just kept crying.”

But the mystery doesn’t end there. The client’s younger sister, who was a single mother, had given birth to a son and raised him at their mother’s home, where they all lived together. The client contacted the nephew, who might know what had happened to the two women in their final days, but all they got in return was the chilling threat, “I’ll kill them all,” and verbal abuse too vile to repeat. The nephew then changed his phone number and disappeared without a trace. When the client went to the family home later, the door was firmly locked, and the nephew’s whereabouts remained unknown. In tears, the client says, “I want to find my mother’s ashes as soon as possible and lay her to rest beside my father.” Watching this, Defconn voiced his doubts, saying, “This case is extremely complicated and mysterious.” What secrets lie behind the suspicious deaths of the mother and daughter in the same house, and why did the nephew disappear after leaving his aunt such a chilling threat? The truth behind this tangled case will be revealed on the show.

Meanwhile, acclaimed vocalist Park Sun-joo appears as a guest detective for a day on this episode, showing off her sharp powers of deduction and witty banter. After marrying popular chef Kang Leo in 2012, Park Sun-joo moved to Jeju Island because of their daughter’s schooling, making headlines with a new lifestyle dubbed the “monthly couple.” Asked whether she ever felt lonely, Park Sun-joo unexpectedly replied, “It’s freeing and nice,” expressing her satisfaction with cool confidence. Then, in a surprise that sent the studio into an uproar, she revealed that she has a special “male friend” who helped ease her loneliness. After the bombshell remark, “It’s been about two years since we started dating,” she added that they were so close they even called each other by pet names, and Yoo In-na could not hide her bewilderment. Who is the special male friend who captured Park Sun-joo’s heart? His identity, shrouded in mystery, will be revealed on Monday, November 16, at 10 p.m. on Channel A’s Detectives: The Trade Secret.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.