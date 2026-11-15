Dishes From a Year Ago Still Unwashed, Plus a Cockroach Carcass... Shocking State of the Home (Marriage Hell)

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] A couple struggling between the dream of becoming a haenyeo and reality will appear on Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell.

Episode 191 of MBC's Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell (hereafter, “Marriage Hell”), airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 16, will tell the story of a “haenyeo couple” in their third year of marriage. The wife moved to Jeju with the sole dream of becoming a haenyeo, met a Jeju native there, and married him. They should be enjoying newlywed bliss, but the wife reveals deep conflict, saying, “I can't trust my husband.” What on earth happened between them?

The “haenyeo couple” have been living apart for a year, with the husband in Jeju and the wife at her parents' home in Incheon. The issue of their child's treatment led them to live separately. The wife had to travel to hospitals in Seoul for treatment for their child, who has a congenital disability, and has been caring for the child alone at her parents' home since giving birth. The wife then tears up as she recalls an unexpected joke her husband made after she first learned of the child's condition, saying, “I wondered how anyone could say something like that to their own child.” What was the one thing he said that left such a deep wound?

After returning to the Jeju home with the child for the first time in a long while, the wife is left speechless as soon as she steps inside. Laundry is piled on the sofa, things cover the dining table, and tissues, toenail clippings and dead bugs have been left lying around. The house is so cluttered there is barely room to stand. A cockroach carcass is even found in the laundry room, and mold has grown on a padded jacket that had been left untouched for a long time, leaving the MCs aghast: “That's too much.” What's more, the husband admits he hasn't vacuumed in more than two months, causing a stir in the studio.

The wife says even the dishes she left behind a year ago are still there and starts cleaning the house without a break, eventually bursting into tears and saying, “The whole situation is overwhelming.” The husband, meanwhile, says he feels unfairly blamed, arguing that most of the things piled up in the house belong to his wife. Her belongings took three truck trips to move, while all of his could fit in a single passenger car.

The couple's conflict grows even more intense over the wife's dream of becoming a haenyeo. The husband says he paid all the costs involved in her becoming one, but that she earns almost nothing as a haenyeo. He laments, “The more she works as a haenyeo, the more money we lose. My life is becoming unhappy.” He eventually raises his voice at his wife, saying, “I'm not your ATM, you know!” The wife, meanwhile, protests that she has come so close to becoming a haenyeo that she can't give up on her dream now.

The full story of the couple's conflict over the shocking state of their home and the wife's dream of becoming a haenyeo will be revealed in episode 191 of MBC's Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell, airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 16.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.