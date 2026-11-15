Lee Seung-shin, Wife of Kim Jong-jin, Suffered From ‘Bedwetting’ Until Middle School... ‘It Was Hard to Urinate Every Night’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Seung-shin recalled suffering from bedwetting until she started middle school and the warm care she received from her stepfather.

She said she found out she was her stepfather’s daughter while filling out a school family-background questionnaire in middle school.

Lee Seung-shin appeared on MBN’s current affairs and culture program While You Were Sick, which aired on the 15th. That day, as she discussed “a protective presence” as the keyword, Lee spoke of her father, who had been a dependable source of support for her, before mentioning her husband, Kim Jong-jin.

“My father was nicknamed Confucius. He was very wise and kind,” Lee Seung-shin said. “I was the one who needed the most care among the five siblings.” She said that as a child she was frail and often had seizures when she developed a fever, and that whenever it happened, her father would carry her on his back and rush her to the hospital.

She also revealed that she had suffered from bedwetting until she started middle school. Lee Seung-shin recalled, “My dad had to go to work, but he wanted to help me get over it, so he would wake me in the early hours of the morning and take me to the bathroom. He did that for several years, and I got over it. He didn’t scold me for wetting the bed; he patiently taught me.”

She learned in middle school that her father was her stepfather. Lee Seung-shin said, “When I looked at the school family-background questionnaire, everyone else in my family had the surname Nam, but I was the only one with the surname Lee.” She said that after asking her older sister and brother, she found out that her father was her stepfather.

She explained that her biological father was a soldier and died before she was born. “My biological father died in September, and I was born in October. I was born posthumously,” she said. “When I was five, my mother remarried, and two younger siblings came along, so we naturally lived as a family of five children.”

She then expressed her gratitude to her stepfather, saying, “Even though we weren’t related by blood, he treated me so well and became a very dependable source of support for me.”

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-shin married singer Kim Jong-jin in 2006.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.