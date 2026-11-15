Song Baek-kyung Withdraws Request to Leave Voice Actors' Association, Apologizes: “Reckless; This Won't Happen Again”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Song Baek-kyung, a former member of 1TYM, has withdrawn the request to voluntarily leave the KBS Voice Actors Association and decided to remain in the association.

Song Baek-kyung personally announced on the 15th via a personal account that the request to leave the KBS Voice Actors Association had been withdrawn.

Song Baek-kyung said, "I requested to voluntarily leave the KBS Voice Actors Association around December last year. Then, a few days ago, roughly a year later, I withdrew my request to leave the association and conveyed to its leadership and management my intention to remain in the KBS Voice Actors Association."

He went on to explain, "I heard that the officers gave a great deal of thought to deciding the matter in light of the association's bylaws, since my request to voluntarily leave and my statement that I was withdrawing that request were the first such cases received since the association was founded."

Song Baek-kyung also expressed remorse for the actions. He said, "I want to state here my resolve not to engage in such reckless behavior again," and added, "I would like to express my gratitude to the KBS Voice Actors Association officers who accepted my intention to remain and made a generous decision."

He also expressed pride in his voice acting career.

He added, "I am a voice actor from KBS's 44th open recruitment cohort and a full member of the Korea Voice Actors Association who has not withdrawn. Whatever I do in the future, I will always carry in my heart the pride of being a voice actor recruited by KBS."

Song Baek-kyung debuted in 1998 as a member of the group 1TYM and gained popularity with songs such as “1TYM,” “Kwaejina Ching Ching,” and “Hot Tteugeo.” In 2019, Song passed KBS's 44th open recruitment for voice actors and began a new chapter in his career.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ The full statement follows

I requested to voluntarily leave the KBS Voice Actors Association around December last year.

But a few days ago, roughly a year later, I withdrew my request to leave the association and conveyed to the KBS Voice Actors Association

leadership and management my intention to remain.

My request to voluntarily leave or my statement that I was withdrawing that request

were the first such cases ever received since the association was founded, so, in light of the association's bylaws,

I heard that the officers gave considerable thought to deciding the matter.

Through this post, I declare my resolve

not to engage in such reckless behavior again.

To the KBS Voice Actors Association officers who accepted my intention to remain and made a generous decision,

I would like to express my gratitude.

I am a voice actor from KBS's 44th open recruitment cohort and a full member of the Korea Voice Actors Association who has not withdrawn.

Whatever I do in the future, I will always carry in my heart the pride of being a voice actor recruited by KBS,

and live with that pride.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.