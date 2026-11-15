Kim Jun-ho Lets ‘Full-Term’ Kim Ji-min Drive... ‘Husband, You Should Do Some Driving,’ Criticism Pours In

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Kim Jun-ho has drawn unexpected criticism from netizens over footage of his pregnant wife, Kim Ji-min, driving.

On the 15th, Kim Ji-min shared a video with the caption, “A winter trip means Donghae-si, right? You know Mukho is all the rage, right? A family outing like the locals~!! If I’ve been somewhere, I always go again!”

In the video, Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho took in the sea at Mukho, then enjoyed a meal at a popular local restaurant before setting off to do some sightseeing.

Kim Ji-min drew particular attention by taking the wheel herself. Kim Ji-min, whose hometown is Donghae, drove along a beautiful coastal road and expressed her affection for her hometown, saying, “I love Donghae so much.” Kim Jun-ho responded warmly, saying, “I like it too. It’s where you were born.” The two later met up with members of Kim Ji-min’s family and enjoyed a cheerful time together over bowls of bean sprout soup with rice.

But netizens who watched the video also focused on Kim Ji-min driving. Since she is in the late stages of pregnancy and due to give birth next February, people began urging Kim Jun-ho to take the wheel instead.

Netizens left comments such as, “Jun-ho! You should do some driving now,” and “Jun-ho, take some driving lessons. Isn’t it time you did?” Their reactions suggested that Kim Jun-ho should be the one driving for his pregnant wife.

Kim Jun-ho previously confessed that although he has a driver’s license, he is afraid of driving and cannot actually drive.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married Kim Jun-ho last July, and announced her pregnancy this past July, a year into their marriage. She conceived through her first round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), and the baby’s prenatal nickname is “Durubi.” She is currently expecting a boy, with the birth due in early February 2027.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.