From a Housekeeper for a Major Conglomerate to a CEO With 50 Billion Won in Sales: Park Mi-hee Saves Geoje This Time (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Park Mi-hee, the “kimchi master” whose annual sales have reached 50 billion won, has joined Kim Sook, Yang Joon-hyuk and others in a generous kimchi-sharing effort for merchants on Geoje Island who lost their livelihoods to flood damage.

The KBS 2TV variety show Boss in the Mirror, which aired on the 15th, featured boss Park Mi-hee, whose “kimchi success story” includes annual sales of around 50 billion won, bringing warmth to merchants on Geoje Island who suffered heavy damage from last summer’s record-breaking torrential rains.

That day, CEO Park Mi-hee said, “I heard that Geoje suffered severe flood damage this year,” and went to the scene in Geoje herself.

Geoje City suffered extensive damage from the record-breaking torrential rains that hit last August, and many merchants lost their livelihoods overnight and have been going through difficult times.

To comfort the merchants, who were devastated, and lend them support, Park organized a kimchi-sharing event with kimchi carefully prepared for the occasion.

Because the headquarters staff were busiest during kimchi-making season, they could not join, so MC Kim Sook stepped up as a dependable helper and rolled up her sleeves. Chef Cho Seo-hyung, dubbed a “business genius,” former baseball player Yang Joon-hyuk and gym director Yang Chi-seung also turned out to support the heartwarming act of sharing.

Yang Joon-hyuk proudly shouted at the scene, “CEO Park Mi-hee is my mentor, and I’m her top disciple,” showing his special affection for her and turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

Park Mi-hee, who was born in November 1961 (aged 64), was selected as a Korea Kimchi Master in 2024.

She previously appeared on Boss in the Mirror and EBS’s Seo Jang-hoon’s Millionaire Neighbor, among other programs, where she shared a remarkable success story that drew widespread attention. She began working in the cafeteria of a textile factory in Seoul, was selected at age 19 to work as a housekeeper at the home of the late Kim Woo-joong, chairman of Daewoo Group, and at age 21 was appointed head of household staff at the home of the president of Ssangyong Construction.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.