Lee Ji-hyun Scores a Double Win After Quitting... 'Her New Salon Is Booked Solid Through Year-End'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the group Jewelry, shared that appointments at the salon she liked because it was nearby were fully booked through year-end just two days after she moved there.

On the 15th, Lee Ji-hyun shared an update on her social media, writing, “While I was taking a short break, I was hurting all over, so I worked out hard,” and, “My back hurt, so I focused on core exercises, and I got abs.”

With her body toned by muscle, she drew admiration for her impeccable self-care amid a busy daily life balancing child-rearing, handling all the housework on her own, and her main job.

Lee Ji-hyun, whose whole body is muscle, was busy caring for her children, doing all the housework herself, and working, yet her incredible figure...

Lee Ji-hyun added, “I’ve been taking diligent care of my precious hair at home. I can’t even remember the last time I went running. I used to run 10K with ease, but I was barely managing 7–8K at a time. The importance of consistency.”

She also said, “I did a massive home decluttering in pursuit of minimalism, deep-cleaning the house and the refrigerator,” and added, “I took care of everything that had piled up, from small tasks to big ones, and connected more deeply with Molly, my pet dog and youngest daughter.”

What caught fans’ attention most was news of her “second act as a hairstylist.” Lee Ji-hyun said, “I’m all set to return to work tomorrow for my first day back,” and added, “I’m grateful that so many people have booked appointments, even from far away—in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Daejeon, Daegu, and Busan. I’ll do my very best to make each and every one of you look beautiful so your precious trip here won’t be in vain.”

She particularly showed just how explosively popular she is, saying, “I’m all set to return to work for my first day back. In just two days, I’m fully booked through the end of the year. I’m truly grateful.”

Earlier, on the 10th, Lee Ji-hyun announced on social media that she was leaving her existing salon, writing, “I’m leaving the salon where I’ve been working so I can take care of my children.” However, she was not quitting hairstyling; she decided to move to a new salon five minutes from home so she could balance caring for her children with work, and to continue her activities focusing on model work.

Lee Ji-hyun is also well known for the tremendous effort she has put into her new dream of becoming a hairstylist. She began taking the national hairstylist certification exam in November 2023 and opened a new chapter in her life after finally earning the certificate on her eighth try, following seven unsuccessful attempts.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun debuted with the group Jewelry in 2001 and won the public’s affection. After going through two divorces, she now has one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.