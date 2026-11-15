Song Hye-kyo Wonders Why She Was Like That in Her 20s, Belatedly Regrets Not Taking on More Projects

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Song Hye-kyo Wonders Why She Was Like That in Her 20s, Belatedly Regrets Not Taking on More Projects

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Song Hye-kyo looked back on her 20s and expressed regret about her work during that period.

A video titled “Retro Is Just an Excuse,” featuring Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo, who appeared to promote the Netflix series Tantara, was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun on the 14th.

Yoo Jae-suk reminisced about his youth, saying, “Looking back now, my 20s were full of passion and romance. And I had a lot of time.” He then asked Song Hye-kyo, who had kept a busy schedule in her 20s, whether she had similar memories, saying, “You were so busy in your 20s, Hye-kyo, that you probably didn’t have that.”

Song Hye-kyo gave an unexpected answer. “I had more time than I thought. This is something I regret a little these days: that time isn’t coming back, and I realized I hadn’t done as many projects in my 20s as I thought. Maybe I had some personal standards of my own, because I think I spent a lot of time weighing things up when choosing projects. So there were a lot of projects I missed out on. I regret thinking, ‘I should have done a lot more back then. Why did I overthink things and not do them?’” she said candidly.

Song Hye-kyo Wonders Why She Was Like That in Her 20s, Belatedly Regrets Not Taking on More Projects

The conversation continued with stories about everyday life in her 20s. When Song Hye-kyo said, “I guess I couldn’t help but enjoy having fun in my 20s,” Yoo Jae-suk wondered what she usually did with her time back then.

Song Hye-kyo looked flustered as she asked in response, “Me?” Yoo Jae-suk, watching her, said, “You hadn’t wavered once until now, you know? You first wavered at ‘Me?’” His comment sent the room into laughter.

Song Hye-kyo also shared some of the simple everyday moments she spent with friends back then. “We’d go to the salon; whoever wanted to dye their hair would get it dyed, and whoever wanted a perm would get one. Then we’d get all dolled up and spend hours chatting at a café,” she explained. Gong Yoo responded with surprise, asking, “That’s all?”

Song Hye-kyo said that although her days were nothing special, back then she often wished she could finish filming and rest. “There was nothing special. But back then, I just wanted filming to end quickly. I’d be so tired, saying, ‘When I get home, I’m going to pass out right away,’ but then as soon as a scene ended, I’d come back to life,” she added.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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