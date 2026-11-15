Song Hye-kyo Wonders Why She Was Like That in Her 20s, Belatedly Regrets Not Taking on More Projects

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Song Hye-kyo looked back on her 20s and expressed regret about her work during that period.

A video titled “Retro Is Just an Excuse,” featuring Gong Yoo and Song Hye-kyo, who appeared to promote the Netflix series Tantara, was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun on the 14th.

Yoo Jae-suk reminisced about his youth, saying, “Looking back now, my 20s were full of passion and romance. And I had a lot of time.” He then asked Song Hye-kyo, who had kept a busy schedule in her 20s, whether she had similar memories, saying, “You were so busy in your 20s, Hye-kyo, that you probably didn’t have that.”

Song Hye-kyo gave an unexpected answer. “I had more time than I thought. This is something I regret a little these days: that time isn’t coming back, and I realized I hadn’t done as many projects in my 20s as I thought. Maybe I had some personal standards of my own, because I think I spent a lot of time weighing things up when choosing projects. So there were a lot of projects I missed out on. I regret thinking, ‘I should have done a lot more back then. Why did I overthink things and not do them?’” she said candidly.

The conversation continued with stories about everyday life in her 20s. When Song Hye-kyo said, “I guess I couldn’t help but enjoy having fun in my 20s,” Yoo Jae-suk wondered what she usually did with her time back then.

Song Hye-kyo looked flustered as she asked in response, “Me?” Yoo Jae-suk, watching her, said, “You hadn’t wavered once until now, you know? You first wavered at ‘Me?’” His comment sent the room into laughter.

Song Hye-kyo also shared some of the simple everyday moments she spent with friends back then. “We’d go to the salon; whoever wanted to dye their hair would get it dyed, and whoever wanted a perm would get one. Then we’d get all dolled up and spend hours chatting at a café,” she explained. Gong Yoo responded with surprise, asking, “That’s all?”

Song Hye-kyo said that although her days were nothing special, back then she often wished she could finish filming and rest. “There was nothing special. But back then, I just wanted filming to end quickly. I’d be so tired, saying, ‘When I get home, I’m going to pass out right away,’ but then as soon as a scene ended, I’d come back to life,” she added.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.