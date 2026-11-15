Jung Ho-young Set to Cash In on Business Success... Renews Contracts Every Year With Demanding Major Retailers (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Chef Jung Ho-young boasted of sealing one deal after another with major retailers and convenience stores, showing off his knack for conquering the retail sector one chain at a time.

Episode 381 of the KBS 2TV variety show “Boss in the Mirror” aired on the 15th. It showed chef Jung Ho-young and gym director Yang Chi-seung taking on the development of a new menu item, “cup food.”

That day, Yang Chi-seung, who had recently entered the food-service business, showed his unusual enthusiasm by bowing politely to Jung Ho-young at a 90-degree angle. Jung, who had developed the cup food himself, put on airs and began, “We need to get feedback from someone important.”

Hearing this, Yang mentioned the head of a major company’s convenience-store chain and the head of a major retailer, then said excitedly, “Are we doing early-morning delivery?”

Jung drew it out, saying, “If I tell you in advance who we’re meeting, you might get nervous.” Yang then let on what he was thinking: “Ho-young has done a lot of collaborations with major retailers, so I was hoping I might get to meet them too.”

Jung touted his solid partnerships with major corporations, saying, “I have a contract with a major convenience-store chain through early next year, and I renew my contract with the well-known early-morning delivery company Kurly every year.”

When Yang exclaimed in amazement, “I heard it’s really hard to get your products into those major companies,” Jung expressed particular pride, replying, “Getting in for the first time is no easy feat.”

Jung’s impressive track record of deals in the retail sector left even the studio’s hosts in awe. Kim Sook and Jun Hyun-moo, who had been watching, praised his business acumen, saying, “Chef Jung Ho-young, you’ve practically conquered the convenience-store industry one chain at a time.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.