'Drunk Driving' Go Kyung-pyo Speaks Out, Says "What I Put in My Pocket Was the Key"; Suspends All Activities

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Go Kyung-pyo acknowledged that he caused an accident by crashing into a cleaning truck while driving under the influence and apologized. With his blood alcohol concentration at the time at a level warranting license revocation, he also personally explained his actions captured in CCTV footage.

On the 15th, Go Kyung-pyo posted a lengthy apology on his social media account.

He acknowledged the accident, saying, "In the early hours of November 14, I drank and drove, and crashed into a cleaning truck. My blood alcohol concentration at the time exceeded the threshold for license revocation." He continued, "It was entirely my fault that I got behind the wheel after drinking. I had told people not to drink and drive, but I broke my own words. Someone could have been seriously hurt because of what I did. It was irresponsible." He expressed remorse.

He also gave a detailed account of what happened at the time of the accident. Go Kyung-pyo said, "After colliding with the cleaning truck, I couldn't immediately see a place to pull over, so I drove a little farther and stopped. I got out of the car and checked what I had hit. As soon as I saw the two sanitation workers, I apologized."

He added, "The two of them carefully told me they had already called the police. I had nothing to say even if they got angry, but hearing them say that left me even more flustered and sorry. I felt like I wanted to hide somewhere. I told them I would take responsibility for my mistake and apologized once again, saying I was truly sorry. We talked for a while there as we waited for the police."

He also addressed footage from the accident scene's CCTV cameras that appeared to show him putting something in his coat pocket. Go Kyung-pyo explained, "What I put in my coat pocket in the video was the car key I was holding in my hand."

He also said he would suspend all scheduled activities because of the accident. Apologizing to the production teams and colleagues on the programs he is currently appearing in and the works soon to be released, he expressed regret, saying, "There are people who have to re-edit scenes we filmed while laughing together because of my mistake, and suddenly make difficult decisions about schedules they had spent a long time preparing."

He continued, "I am sorry to all the fans who have supported me for a long time, to those who took the time to meet me and waited, and to everyone who has watched my work and shows. I will cooperate fully with the police investigation. I will take the necessary steps to remedy the harm caused by the accident and accept all responsibility for the consequences. I will suspend all scheduled activities."

According to police on the 14th, the Seoul Mapo Police Station is investigating Go Kyung-pyo on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act.

Go Kyung-pyo is suspected of driving his passenger car while intoxicated and crashing into a cleaning truck at around 3:30 a.m. that day in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. It was confirmed that there were no passengers in the car at the time. The investigation found that his blood alcohol concentration at the time of the accident was 0.08% or higher, the threshold for license revocation. After administering a breathalyzer test, police allowed Go Kyung-pyo to return home and plan to investigate the specific circumstances of the accident further.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.