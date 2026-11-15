Yoon Yoo-sun, Still Affectionate With Judge Husband in 25th Year of Marriage... Reveals 60th Birthday Party

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Yoon Yoo-sun sent a heartfelt birthday greeting to her husband, Lee Seong-ho.

On the 14th, Yoon Yoo-sun posted photos on her personal account showing the scene at her husband's birthday party. In the photos, she stands beside her husband, creating a warm, affectionate atmosphere. A banner behind them caught the eye with the words, “Life begins at 60. Here comes the fabulous middle-ager!”

Yoon Yoo-sun married Lee Seong-ho, a former judge, in 2001, and they have a son and a daughter. Lee retired last February after serving as a judge for about 27 years and is now practicing law. He recently also appeared on the JTBC variety show “Divorce Re-Boot Camp,” where he met viewers.

The two previously appeared together on the SBS variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” sharing their married life and drawing attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.