Is That Really Maeng Seung-ji? After Retiring as a Comedian, She Unveils Her Transformed Look in an 'Actor Profile'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Maeng Seung-ji drew attention by unveiling new profile photos with a strikingly different vibe as she announced her retirement as a comedian and her transition to acting.

On the 14th, Maeng Seung-ji posted several profile photos on her social media, along with the caption, "I think it's been 10 years since I last took actor profile photos."

"They were taken last month, and I feel like my personality comes through in the photos just as it is," she said, expressing particular satisfaction with her new profile.

In the newly released photos, Maeng Seung-ji caught people's attention with a bright blonde hairstyle and makeup that emphasized her lovely charm.

In particular, she stands out with a more refined and innocent vibe, quite different from the bubbly image she had during her time as a comedian. Maeng Seung-ji has also drawn attention recently by candidly revealing on her personal channels that she has had plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, and sharing updates on her rigorous self-care.

Earlier, Maeng Seung-ji drew attention when she announced on social media, "I retired as a comedian this May." At the time, she made clear, "I haven't performed on a comedy stage for more than 10 years, and I don't plan to in the future," and explained why she was making her retirement official: "You didn't ask, and you probably aren't curious, but some people ask me from time to time, so I'm just telling you."

She went on to reflect, "My time working as a comedian was a passionate and joyful chapter of my life that I'm deeply grateful for," adding, "I'll make sure to enjoy the second act of my life even more."

However, she made clear that she was not retiring from the entertainment industry altogether. Maeng Seung-ji added, "I plan to continue as an actress or broadcaster, so please don't be too disappointed," signaling an active acting career ahead.

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji, who debuted as a comedian through MBC's open recruitment in 2013 and won the public's affection, has double cause for celebration, finding success in both her career and love life.

Last August, she announced her relationship by sharing on social media a photo taken with her boyfriend, who is a doctor. Later, when asked about her wedding plans, she replied, "I wasn't thinking about getting married at the time, but now I should start getting ready soon," and referred to her boyfriend as her "future husband," hinting that their wedding may be near.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.