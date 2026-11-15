'Nine-Year Longtime Couple' Lee Kwang Soo ♥ Lee Sun-bin: Will They Tie the Knot Like Kim Woo-bin ♥ Shin Min-a?

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actors Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin are drawing attention by showing that their affection for each other remains unchanged, even in the ninth year of their public relationship. They are regularly spotted on dates, and their affection for each other is also evident at official events, prompting interest in whether they will get married.

Recently, photos of Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin on dates have been released one after another through online communities and social media.

The photos show the two spending time together in various places, including shopping malls, stores, and streets abroad. Though they went out with their faces covered by hats and masks, their relaxed, affectionate mood comes through in scenes of them walking side by side or holding hands and talking.

The striking difference in their heights when standing together also drew attention. According to their profiles, Kwang Soo is 193 cm tall and Lee Sun-bin is 166 cm, a full 27 cm difference. Photos of them standing side by side revealed a heart-fluttering height difference, prompting a stream of reactions from internet users.

This is not the first time the two have been seen on a date. Previously, Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin drew attention when they were spotted enjoying a walk along the Han River with Lee Sun-bin’s dog. Fans were also captivated by the sight of Kwang Soo walking alongside her and affectionately looking after her dog.

Their affection for each other was evident even at official events. At the Blue Dragon Film Awards held at the end of last year, Kwang Soo took the stage as a presenter alongside his close friend Kim Woo-bin. His girlfriend Lee Sun-bin was also in the audience.

When Kwang Soo and Kim Woo-bin appeared to present the Best Director award, the camera showed Lee Sun-bin seated in the audience. She made a cute gesture by forming binoculars with both hands, as if looking at Kwang Soo onstage. Kwang Soo smiled as though embarrassed, catching people’s attention.

Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin acknowledged their relationship in 2018 and have continued dating publicly for nine years. By showing their affection for each other on television as well, they have established themselves as one of the entertainment industry’s most prominent long-term couples.

Meanwhile, Kwang Soo’s close friend Kim Woo-bin married actress Shin Min-a after dating for about 10 years. With the stories of the two couples, who have nurtured their love over many years, now overlapping, interest is growing in whether Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin will also announce that they are getting married.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.