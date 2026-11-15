Truedy’s Shocking Update: “Ashen Face”... “I Crawled to the Hospital Because I Wanted to Live”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Rapper Truedy shared an update about battling a serious decline in health while receiving an IV drip at the hospital, prompting concern among fans.

On the 14th, Truedy posted a photo on social media of lying in bed looking visibly exhausted, along with the words, “The worst muscle aches, chills, and headache ever.”

Truedy complained of intense pain, saying, “Honestly, it feels like my body is suddenly going to tear apart. It hurts, but I have to hold on.”

In the photo, Truedy looked gaunt, with a sallow complexion almost the color of soil, in stark contrast to the bright, lively appearance that was usually so characteristic, adding to the sadness.

Eventually unable to hold on any longer, Truedy shared another photo a few hours later, showing receiving IV fluids at the hospital.

Truedy added, “I crawled to the hospital because I wanted to live. Honestly, no matter how I look at it, being healthy is the best,” describing how critical the situation had been at the time.

Meanwhile, Truedy married former baseball player Lee Dae-eun in 2021, and they welcomed their first son last November.

After giving birth, Truedy had been balancing childcare and other activities, and candidly revealed that Truedy had been diagnosed with postpartum depression this past July and was taking medication, earning support from many people.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.