Park Bo-young Looks Even Prettier Without Makeup... 'Why Doesn't She Age?' Fans Are Amazed Too

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Park Bo-young charmed fans with her dazzling, ageless beauty while traveling in New York, even with a bare face and no makeup.

On the 15th, Park Bo-young posted several photos on her social media with the brief caption, "in new york."

In the photos, Park Bo-young appears to be enjoying her trip in comfortable clothes and with a simple, nearly makeup-free look, unlike the glamorous makeup she usually wears for her acting projects.

Park Bo-young was spotted at a local restaurant with clear, pale skin and a natural look, casually perched glasses on top of her head. Even without dressing up, her distinctive lovely aura and dazzling beauty—which drew admiration—stood out and caught the eye.

Fans at home and abroad poured out enthusiastic reactions, including, "That thumbnail is so stunning I could faint. The way she looks at you makes you want to do anything for her," "I have to be born as Park Bo-young's scarf in my next life," and "Unnie, you look like time has stopped. Why don't you age?"

Meanwhile, Park Bo-young reached audiences with a striking acting transformation in Gold Land, a Disney+ original series released last April. Gold Land is a gold-fueled survival thriller about Kim Hee-joo (played by Park Bo-young), who gets her hands on gold bars worth around 150 billion won belonging to a smuggling ring and fights to claim all the gold amid chaos tangled with greed and betrayal.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.