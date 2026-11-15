“Let’s Make Yoo Jae-suk President!”... ‘Running Man’ Thrown into Uproar Over Cultural Medal After 35 Years

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk, who received the Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit 35 years after his debut, was showered with enthusiastic congratulations from his Running Man castmates, along with a stream of lighthearted jokes about entering politics.

On the Running Man variety show broadcast on the 15th, the “Autumn to Be Continued” race took place, with guest KYUHYUN joining the cast as they followed clues to find Seoul’s autumn photo spots.

At the opening that day, the Running Man members congratulated Yoo Jae-suk on his happy news, creating a warm atmosphere. Recently, 35 years after his debut, Yoo received the prestigious Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit at the “2026 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards,” reaffirming his unrivaled standing as the “nation’s MC.”

Jee Seok-jin, who heard the news, could not hide his surprise, asking, “You received a medal?” Kim Jong-kook also kept exclaiming in admiration, “The medal is really something.” Yoo responded, “It’s all thanks to you,” showing his characteristic humility by giving credit to the cast and crew who had supported him.

Jee Seok-jin then cracked his characteristically mischievous joke, “Jae-suk, now all that’s left is for you to run for office,” sending the set into fits of laughter.

Haha chimed in as well, saying, “Let’s make Kim Jong-kook chairman of the football association and Jae-suk president!” and singing Yoo Jae-suk’s praises.

Jee Seok-jin then added heartfelt respect and congratulations, saying, “The medal is truly remarkable. Not just anyone can receive one,” showing his special affection for his junior, who has remained at the top for 35 years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.