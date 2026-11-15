Kim Jin Pyo Attacked by a Robber With a Weapon in a Car: 'Has Been Stabbed Before'—Shocking

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Jin Pyo of the group Panic revealed a harrowing experience from the past in which he was robbed and stabbed with a weapon.

A video titled 'Jin Pyo, You Finally Came—There You Are! You Were Really Cute' was uploaded to the YouTube channel Fairy Jaehyung on the 15th.

Jung Jae-hyung said it seemed like it had been a while since the members of Panic had appeared on a variety show, and expressed how glad he was to see them. As the conversation continued, an unexpected story came to light when Kim Jin Pyo’s past experiences with incidents and accidents were brought up.

Jung Jae-hyung said, “Jin Pyo used to go around with a bodyguard.” Lee Juck then revealed, “Jin Pyo was once robbed. He was in a car when the door opened, and he was stabbed,” leaving everyone astonished. Kim Jin Pyo also agreed, recounting an experience in which someone approached him with a weapon and attacked him.

After hearing this, Jung Jae-hyung reacted with disbelief, saying, “What is this, Mexico?” Kim Jin Pyo explained, “That’s right. There were a few incidents like that, so the company assigned a bodyguard to me.” Later, Kim Jin Pyo shared that the bodyguard had become his manager, which drew laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.