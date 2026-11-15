'57-Year-Old' Kim Wan-sun, Who Said She Chose to Remain Unmarried, Changes Her Tune in Front of Paul Ahn: “I’d Marry Him Right Away”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Kim Wan-sun revealed her admiration for actor Paul Ahn.

Kim Wan-sun appeared as a special MC on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 15th.

Seo Jang-hoon asked Kim Wan-sun, “I heard you said you’d chosen not to marry.” Kim answered candidly, “Rather than being committed to staying unmarried, I just know that I’m not someone suited to marriage.”

When asked about reports that she had recently fallen for a younger man, she said, “My ideal type changes every time I watch a drama. These days, Paul Ahn has caught my eye,” adding, “He has a great look, voice and physique, and he’s such a good actor.” She praised him highly.

In particular, when asked, “What if Paul Ahn asked you to marry him while you were dating?” Kim Wan-sun firmly replied, “I’d marry him right away. Even if I only had one day to live, I’d do it,” drawing laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.