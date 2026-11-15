'Newlyweds' Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Make Their First Joint Official Appearance... Arm in Arm, 'So Adorable'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young made their first joint appearance at an official event since getting married, showing themselves to be an affectionate newlywed couple.

The 2026 Melon Music Awards (hereafter, MMA 2026) were held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 15th.

That day, Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young took the stage together as presenters for Artist of the Year. They drew attention as they appeared side by side, arm in arm. As they were going up on stage, Tiffany Young seemed to misstep and briefly wobbled, prompting Byun Yo-han to look at his wife with a startled expression. Tiffany Young soon smiled and met his eyes, adding warmth with the natural way they looked after each other.

The affectionate atmosphere between the two continued during the presentation. Byun Yo-han began by saying, "This is my first time at the MMA awards ceremony, but I hear our Tiffany has stood on this stage before."

Tiffany Young recalled, saying, "I have an unforgettable memory from the first Melon Music Awards in 2009 with Girls' Generation (SNSD)." Byun Yo-han then mentioned his wife's past achievement, saying, "I hear you won as many as six awards back then."

Tiffany Young responded by making a V sign with her fingers, reminiscing about the memory. Looking at her, Byun Yo-han added, "You were so adorable that I couldn't react," making no secret of his affection for his wife.

Byun Yo-han also asked Tiffany Young about preparations for the 20th anniversary of SNSD's debut next year, touching on what fans were curious about. Tiffany Young said, "We're working hard to prepare. We're getting ready to greet you with something good, so please look forward to it."

When Tiffany Young, apparently aware that the conversation was focused only on her, said, "It feels like we're talking only about me. Please talk about Mr. Yohan, too," Byun Yo-han replied, "I'm happy just talking about you, Tiffany," drawing cheers from the audience.

The two drew considerable attention that day by appearing together at an official event for the first time since becoming a married couple.

Tiffany and Byun Yo-han first met through the Disney+ series Uncle Samsik, released in 2024. After dating for a year, they became a married couple by registering their marriage last February.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.